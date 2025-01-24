How to get Monarch Supply Drops in Fortnite

In Fortnite Battle Royale, players are always looking for better loot in containers, which range from ordinary chests to the more elusive supply drops that are more sought-after.

These drops, which arrive later in the game, are distinguished by a prominent blue crate dropping from the sky, attracting players like moths to a flame. The race for these crates not only promises rare loot, but it also increases the intensity of the game, as players engage in heated conflicts over these floating containers.

The latest collab with MonsterVerse has added an epic twist to this dynamic. With the introduction of Godzilla to Fortnite, a new sort of supply drop has emerged: Monarch Supply Drops. These special containers, inspired by the scientific organization from the Godzilla universe, are expected to contain an even greater loot, maybe containing things specifically designed to combat the deadly kaiju. Here’s where to find them all.

Where to find and search Monarch Supply Drops in Fortnite

Monarch Supply Drops are containers that can be found mid-match around the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 island. They drop from the sky during a match and can easily be spotted in the sky by red flares and by the Monarch symbol on the mini-map.

As soon as you spot a Monarch logo on the map, head to that location and walk next to the container to open it. You can also shoot at the black balloon of the supply drop to make it fall down quicker. Once you open the container, you’ll find a weapon higher than epic rarity like the Rail Gun, Burst Quad Launcher, or any other Fortnite weapon alongwith Shield Bubble Jr. and consumable items.

Sometimes the Monarch Supply Drops will drop from the sky during the beginning of each match as Kong drops on the island and then disappears into the sky. The weapons you claim from the supply drops are perfect for defeating the King of Monsters, Godzilla on the Fortnite map.

You can also check out our full weapons tier list if you’re looking for some other Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 weapons to try your hand at.