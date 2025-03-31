How to get Mortal Kombat skins in Fortnite

Table of Contents Table of Contents All Mortal Kombat skins in Fortnite How to get Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has long been a battleground for gaming legends, drawing legendary characters from across the digital globe to its vivid, ever-changing world. The Gaming Legends series, a popular skins genre, has previously offered notable crossovers, such as Master Chief’s armor and Kratos’s almighty rage. These collaborations do more than simply let gamers dress up as their favorite heroes and villains; they also incorporate gaming culture, nostalgia, and Fortnite’s trademark flair. Each release causes waves in the community, prompting excitement and conjecture about which great franchise will take the spotlight next.

Epic Games has perfected the art of keeping players guessing, and the newest collab points to a brand known for its high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and a legacy that has endured since the 1990s. That’s right: Mortal Kombat has arrived in the Fortnite arena and is bringing its vicious energy to the battle royale with skins, mythics, and many more of its iconic fighters. Here’s how you can get all the Mortal Kombat skins and cosmetic items in the game.

All Mortal Kombat skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has launched an exhilarating crossover with Mortal Kombat, putting renowned fighters into the Item Shop for users to purchase. This partnership, which debuted on March 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET, pays homage to Mortal Kombat 3 with skins and cosmetics starring Scorpion, Kitana, and Raiden. The crossover has inspired enthusiasm among the community, combining Mortal Kombat’s vicious flair with Fortnite’s fun pandemonium.

The Mortal Kombat skins are available in the Item Shop as part of the “Klassic Kombat” bundle, a 15-item collection priced at 3,300 V-Bucks—a great deal considering its total value of 9,100 V-Bucks if purchased separately, representing a 65% savings. Accessories such as pickaxes, back blings, and emotes complete the package, allowing fans to embody the soul of these great warriors. The MK3-inspired designs, featuring Scorpion’s fiery threat, Kitana’s exquisite lethality, and Raiden’s thunderous presence, have proven popular, while some fans speculate on future versions or more characters.

Here’s a full list of all the Mortal Kombat items in Fortnite:

Scorpion (MK3) Outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks.

Scorpion’s Flaming Skull Back Bling – 800 V-Bucks (with Katana Duo Pickaxe)

Toasty! Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Test Your Might Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Kitana (MK3) Outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks

Steel Fans Pickaxe, 800 V-Bucks (Includes Fan Bear Back Bling)

Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Raiden (MK 3) Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks

Storm Cloud Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks (includes Storm Striker pickaxe)

Storm Striker Pickaxe – Includes Back Bling

Thunder Hub Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Kombat Ready Loading Screen: 300 V-Bucks

MK3 Logo Wrap: 300 V-Bucks

These skins will rotate out of the shop on April 22, 2025, so make sure to purchase them before they’re gone. You can also head over to Fortnite Mode Mayhem to get some free cosmetic items via Twitch Drops during the promotional period. However, if you’re looking for another Mortal Kombat skin, here’s how you can get Sub Zero in Fortnite.

How to get Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite

The Sub-Zero (MK3) Fortnite skin is inspired by Mortal Kombat 3’s Kuai Liang and is available through the Season 2 Battle Pass, which normally costs 950 V-Bucks. Alternatively, Fortnite Crew subscribers ($11.99 per month) receive it automatically, along with 1,000 V-Bucks and additional cosmetics. Once you have the Pass, Sub-Zero is on Page 14 and requires you to earn Battle Pass Level 62.

To reach that level, earn XP through matches and challenges. Daily missions (1,000 XP each) and weekly challenges (up to 25,000 XP) are your best bets—for example, dealing 500 damage with shotguns or landing at particular POIs. Playing Battle Royale, Zero Build, or side modes such as LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing all earn XP. With a strong squad, Team Rumble’s speedier respawns can let you earn 10,000-15,000 XP per round.

You have until the season finishes on May 2, 2025, to unlock him. Is progress too slow? Once you reach Page 14, use your Battle Stars (acquired per level) to claim Sub-Zero directly. Combine him with the Ice Wall emote (Page 15) for maximum MK flair.