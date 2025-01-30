How to get Spider-Man 2 PS5 skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has introduced skins influenced by Marvel films and classic comics, capturing the essence of iconic Marvel characters. Players have the opportunity to choose their favorite cosmetic outfit for their heroes, such as the shiny Iron Spider costume from Spider-Man: No Way Home or Wolverine’s yellow and blue outfit from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Each skin not only looks the part but also feels like you’ve stepped onto the set of a movie or into the pages of a comic, showcasing the game’s dedication to realism. You may add some iconic looks to your gameplay with these skins, which are more than just cosmetic. They pay homage to Marvel’s rich past and can be purchased in the in-game store.

New to this colorful assortment is the Advanced Suit 2.0 from Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game, which was previously exclusive to the PS5. It has now finally made its way into Marvel Rivals and with the iconic white spider insignia, it may be purchased in the shop. Here’s how to get it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 skin in Marvel Rivals price and all cosmetics

The Spider-Man – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle has been released into the Marvel Rivals shop on January 30, 2025, and players can now purchase it using their in-game Units. However, if you’re out of Units, you can use your Lattice alongside them to make a successful purchase.

The bundle consists of four cosmetic items, all of which can be bought for a total of 1,400 Units. Here are all the items included in the Spider-Man 2 bundle:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Price – 1,400 Units

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle Items:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 costume for Spider-Man (Duelist)

Once Bonded, Twice Shy Emote for Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Nameplate

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Spray

To equip the skin, simply navigate to your Heroes menu, scroll all the way down, and select Spider-Man. Once you’re there, click on the Cosmetics tab and choose the Spider-Man 2 Red, Blue, and White suit. Click on Equip and now you can head into a Marvel Rivals Quick Match or even a Competitive lobby swinging in like the PS5 version of the web slinger. Check out more Marvel Rivals content such as the new Fortune and Colors event quests and the best characters to play as in the game to win matches.