 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to have a baby in Inzoi

By
Mother playing with baby in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Once your Zois in Inzoi have gotten married and are ready to start a family, what better way to do that than to have a baby? Like any life simulation game, the joys of childbirth are a huge aspect of it, especially since you can watch your baby Zois grow into children, teenagers, and even adults.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Two married Zois

Although some Zois may prefer to have pets as babies, having children gives you more Zois to play with and can continue your Zois' legacy after they pass. But having a child is easier said than done, just like the real world, so there are some steps you need to take first before you can have a baby in Inzoi.

How to get pregnant

The first step to have a baby is to get pregnant, and in the game's Early Access version, there are some specifications that you must follow to have a Zoi be pregnant.

Step 1: Have a male and female Zoi get married. Although same sex marriage is allowed in Inzoi, the ability to adopt is not yet available. The developers are working on this feature for a future update, so hang tight. But for now, a male and female Zoi must get pregnant the old fashion way. Also, the option to have a baby won't be available unless your Zois are married.

Zois getting married in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: Under the Romance dialogue tab, choose the Suggest Having a Baby option between your married Zois. If the conversation ends positively, your Zois will retreat to their bed and try to make one.

Suggest having a baby in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio
Related

Step 3: Your Zois' first or even second attempt at having a baby may not work, so you'll need to take a pregnancy test to see if it was successful. After doing the deed, select the red exclamation mark icon over your female Zoi's photo and it'll give you the option to take a pregnancy test. Once selected, she will take a test on the toilet and you'll either get positive or negative news. If it's positive news, you'll get a pop-up congratulating your Zoi on their pregnancy.

Pregnancy test in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

How to give birth to your Zoi baby

Now that your Zoi is pregnant, you just have to wait until they give birth to have the baby!

Step 1: Pregnancy only lasts three in-game days, and throughout those days you will see your pregnant Zoi's belly start to grow. You will also see the Pregnant status when checking their mood.

Pregnant mom in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 2: On the third day, you will have to wait until you get the same red exclamation mark icon as before, but this time it will give you the option to give birth. Select that, and your Zoi will be rushed to the hospital to have the baby. It will cut to a scene where the mother is resting in a hospital bed with her newborn baby.

Give birth in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 3: After that cutscene, a new pop-up will appear and congratulate your Zois on their baby. It will detail the Zoi's sex, and you now have the option to give them a first and last name.

Naming baby in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Step 4: Don't worry too much yet about having to buy a crib, since it will be placed automatically in your residence with the baby inside. You can later go into Build Mode to change the location of the crib. That's all there is to having a baby in Inzoi, but now you must care for their needs while growing a parental bond with them!

Baby in crib in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
I have a theory on how the PS5 Pro could actually outclass PCs
The PS5 Pro suspended in air.

Without a doubt, the PlayStation 5 Pro is the most powerful game console we've ever seen. It's set to launch next week, promising "45% faster rendering" on the back of a beefier graphics card and faster memory. It won't be enough to outclass a proper gaming desktop packing one of the best graphics cards -- not even close. But the PS5 Pro could have an edge over PCs in one area.

I say "could" because we really don't know. AMD pointed me to Sony, and Sony hasn't returned my request for comment about the specifics under the hood of the PS5 Pro. I have some hints, however, and if you'll indulge a little speculation, I have some interesting theories about how the PS5 Pro might have an edge over even powerful gaming PCs.
The PS5 Pro's secret weapon

Read more
What graphics card do I have? How to find out what GPU is in your system
The RTX 4080 in a running test bench.

Knowing what graphics card/GPU (that's graphics processing unit) you have makes it much easier to know what games you can play. A high-end graphics card will unlock any game you like with advanced settings like ray tracing, while a weaker GPU might leave you unable to even start some newer AAA games. In that scenario, you're going to need an upgrade.

Here's how to find out what GPU you have in your PC, so you know whether what you have is enough, or you need to choose an upgrade from the best graphics cards around.

Read more
February gaming sales show how much more fans have been playing over the last year
nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

The NPD Group's February gaming sales report is in, and the industry saw a significant increase over last February. The data shows just how much more popular gaming has becoming during the past year amid the pandemic.

NPD Group is a data-tracking company that follows the video game industry. Analyst Mat Piscatella took to Twitter to break down its recent February results, which contain information on game and console sales. This month's results are especially notable considering that February 2020 was the last month before the pandemic began in the United States.

Read more