How to have a baby in Inzoi

Once your Zois in Inzoi have gotten married and are ready to start a family, what better way to do that than to have a baby? Like any life simulation game, the joys of childbirth are a huge aspect of it, especially since you can watch your baby Zois grow into children, teenagers, and even adults.

Difficulty Easy Duration 1 hour What You Need Two married Zois

Although some Zois may prefer to have pets as babies, having children gives you more Zois to play with and can continue your Zois' legacy after they pass. But having a child is easier said than done, just like the real world, so there are some steps you need to take first before you can have a baby in Inzoi.

How to get pregnant

The first step to have a baby is to get pregnant, and in the game's Early Access version, there are some specifications that you must follow to have a Zoi be pregnant.

Step 1: Have a male and female Zoi get married. Although same sex marriage is allowed in Inzoi, the ability to adopt is not yet available. The developers are working on this feature for a future update, so hang tight. But for now, a male and female Zoi must get pregnant the old fashion way. Also, the option to have a baby won't be available unless your Zois are married.

Step 2: Under the Romance dialogue tab, choose the Suggest Having a Baby option between your married Zois. If the conversation ends positively, your Zois will retreat to their bed and try to make one.

Step 3: Your Zois' first or even second attempt at having a baby may not work, so you'll need to take a pregnancy test to see if it was successful. After doing the deed, select the red exclamation mark icon over your female Zoi's photo and it'll give you the option to take a pregnancy test. Once selected, she will take a test on the toilet and you'll either get positive or negative news. If it's positive news, you'll get a pop-up congratulating your Zoi on their pregnancy.

How to give birth to your Zoi baby

Now that your Zoi is pregnant, you just have to wait until they give birth to have the baby!

Step 1: Pregnancy only lasts three in-game days, and throughout those days you will see your pregnant Zoi's belly start to grow. You will also see the Pregnant status when checking their mood.

Step 2: On the third day, you will have to wait until you get the same red exclamation mark icon as before, but this time it will give you the option to give birth. Select that, and your Zoi will be rushed to the hospital to have the baby. It will cut to a scene where the mother is resting in a hospital bed with her newborn baby.

Step 3: After that cutscene, a new pop-up will appear and congratulate your Zois on their baby. It will detail the Zoi's sex, and you now have the option to give them a first and last name.

Step 4: Don't worry too much yet about having to buy a crib, since it will be placed automatically in your residence with the baby inside. You can later go into Build Mode to change the location of the crib. That's all there is to having a baby in Inzoi, but now you must care for their needs while growing a parental bond with them!