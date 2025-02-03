 Skip to main content
How to join Battlefield Labs

By
Soldiers standing behind turret guns in Battlefield 4.
Electronic Arts

Call of Duty has held the crown as the most popular and best selling FPS for well over a decade, crushing all challengers. The only exception is Battlefield, which has managed to carve out its own section of the audience thanks to a focus on large-scale combat, vehicles, and classes. The last entry was a low point in the franchise, and we haven't heard anything concrete about what is coming next until now. Battlefield Labs is a new program that will let players from the community get an early look at what the new Battlefield Studios teams are working on long before release. If you want to be one of the first on the Battlefield, here's how to sign up.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • An EA account

  • A PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X

How to sign up for Battlefield Labs

Battlefield Labs is an invite-only program. Anyone who has an EA account and platform to play on is eligible to sign up so long, but not everyone will be selected. Currently, only the North America and European regions are accepting players, but there are plans to add more regions in the future.

Here's how to register:

Introducing Battlefield Labs | Battlefield Studios

Step 1: Visit the official Battlefield Labs website.

Step 2: Click on Sign Up Now.

Step 3: You will be placed in a queue for when you will be able to enter your information. You can see how many players are ahead of you as well as an estimated wait time, if any.

You can close this window if you wish without losing your place in line, but you do need to be present when your turn comes around.

Step 4: Once it is your turn, you will have 15 minutes to enter your information and sign up for Battlefield Labs.

Step 5: If/when you are selected, you will be contacted via email from playtesting@ea.com with details and instructions on how to play.

EA hasn't specified when playtests with Battlefield Labs will begin beyond "the coming weeks." Play sessions will also be done in waves every few weeks, with the number of players invited steadily increasing over time.

As for what you can expect from Battlefield Labs, EA hasn't given us any specifics. In fact, those who are eventually chosen to participate will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement forbidding them from speaking about or showing anything from the tests.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
