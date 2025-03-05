 Skip to main content
How to join the PlayStation beta program

Normally, we have to wait until the best PS5 games are released to get our hands on them. There are occasional demos and beta periods for games, but they can be rare and hard to get into. The PlayStation beta program is an initiative that lets gamers not only upcoming PS5 games before anyone else right on their console and PC, but also new potential console features. Besides just getting to experience all these things in the early stages, beta participants can give their feedback to influence games and features before the release. If that sounds like a great gig to you, here's how to sign up.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A valid PSN account in good standing

How to sign up for the PlayStation beta program

In order to be eligible for the PlayStation beta program you will need a valid PSN account that is in good standing. This means that your account has never been suspended or breached the terms of service. If you meet that low bar, you can register.

Step 1: Visit the official PlayStation beta program website and hit the Join Now button at the top of the page.

Step 2: Sign in to your PSN account.

Step 3: Agree to the terms and answer the questionnaire about your preferences.

Step 4: That's it!

Based on your answers, PlayStation will email you with any betas you are a fit for and will automatically enroll you in them. Emails will contain instructions on how to participate in each specific test.

Keep in mind that you are not allowed to publicly discuss any content you are given access to as part of the PlayStation beta program and will sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

