How to make copper chests in Minecraft

Before the last update drop of 2025, copper was kind of useless in Minecraft. We all used to toss away this material since it had so few uses, but now there are some very compelling reasons to hang onto it. The first is to make Copper Golems, a new creature that can help out around your base. But, to give them more value besides their company, you will need to make some copper chests as well. Note that you need to make a Copper Golem before you can get the recipe for a copper chest, which I will explain in detail below.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need A chest

8 copper ingots

A crafting table

A Copper Golem

How to make a copper chest

Once you make a Copper Golem, they will automatically spawn a copper chest. That's just one, though, and one chest is never enough, right? To make more, you will need copper ingots, a chest, and crafting table.

Step 1: Craft any wooden chest.

Step 2: Place the chest on a crafting table and surround it with copper ingots as shown in the image above.

Step 3: Remove and place your copper chest.

The Copper Golem is special because it can take any items you put into a copper chest and sort them into your regular chests for you.

Copper can now also be made into tools, weapons, and armor with this update so there's plenty to do with this material.