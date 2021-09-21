The latest PlayStation console exclusive is Kena: Bridge of Spirits, an indie title from Ember Lab. This action-adventure has been hyped for the majority of 2021, and thankfully is one of the year’s best games. In our review, we praised its exploration, battle system, and visuals. Though it’s a console exclusive for PS4 and PS5, you can also play this one on PC. The issue is that it’s not entirely clear how to get your hands on Kena on PC, since it isn’t available on Steam or from most other launchers.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC, along with info on its price, and where you can buy it.

How to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC

The main thing to know about this game on PC is that it’s exclusive to the Epic Games Store. That’s right, you’ll need to download the client for EGS to get started before being able to purchase Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It’s common for the Epic Games Store to feature exclusive games, as it makes the platform much more appealing.

If you visit the Epic Games website right now, you’ll be greeted with the option to download the launcher. Simply click the top right where it says Get Epic Games to do so.

From here, you’ll need to go through the steps of installing the launcher onto your computer, just like you would any other program. It’s free to download, so as long as you have room on your computer, there’s no downside. In fact, the platform often features free games for you to download, similar to PS Plus or Xbox Games With Gold — only they’re actually free since you don’t need to have a paid membership.

After you’ve initiated the download, click through the prompts, and eventually, you’ll be asked to sign in. At this point, if you don’t have an account, you can make one. After you’ve signed in, the EGS launcher will open and you’ll be able to make your purchase.

As of September 21, Kena is being advertised all over the Epic Games Store, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding it on the launcher. However, if you can’t seem to locate it, you can type in the name of the game in the search bar, located in the top right of the screen to find it. Here, you can make your purchase. Keep in mind, Kena: Bridge of Spirits costs $40. There’s also a digital deluxe edition that costs $50 but comes with the soundtrack, a unique Kena Staff, and Golden Rot Skin.

PC requirements

Below is a list of PC requirements for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 Processor AMD FX-6100/Intel i3-3220 or equivalent AMD Ryzen 5 2600X/Intel i7-6700K or equivalent Memory 12GB RAM 16GB RAM Storage 25GB 25GB Direct X Version 11 Version 12 Graphics AMD Radeon R7 360 2GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2GB or equivalent AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or equivalent

You can purchase Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4, PS5, and PC (via EGS) now.

