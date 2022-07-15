 Skip to main content
How to pre-order The Callisto Protocol: retailers, editions, and bonuses

Jesse Lennox
By

Jumping 300 years into the future, space has only gotten more terrifying. Set in the Black Iron Prison on the titular moon of Jupiter, Jacob Lee is trapped among the other inmates who have begun transforming into terrifying creatures. Armed with only the tools he can scavenge and upgrade, plus some sci-fi tech and abilities, no inch of this dark, oppressive prison is safe from an ambush. If that all sounds, and looks, like another sci-fi horror game from a few generations ago, well, it should, because The Callisto Protocol is being made by the main crew who brought us the fantastic Dead Space.

Now paving the way with a new IP, which for some reason was at one point meant to somehow be connected to the PUBG universe, The Callisto Protocol is ready to take your breath away this December. Nothing says Merry Christmas like a mutated alien monster ripping your head off, right? If you said yes, then odds are you’re already interested in this game and are counting down the days before its release, but you also should check out all the editions on offer. Some are sure to entice fans of this specific type of sci-fi horror. Here are all the editions you can get for The Callisto Protocol.

Where can I pre-order The Callisto Protocol?

Alien behind main character of The Callisto Protocol

You can pre-order a copy of The Callisto Protocol at most major outlets, including GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and from your digital storefront of choice. However — and we will cover this in-depth in the final section — there is one edition that is exclusive to GameStop that you can’t pre-order anywhere else.

Standard Edition

Jacob kneeling on the surface of a moon.

The Standard Edition, also called the Day One Edition, will run you either $60 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions, or $70 if you want it on your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. This is your basic version, featuring Jacob Lee kneeling on the surface of Callisto on the cover, but it does have a neat extra or two just for putting your money down early:

  • Copy of The Callisto Protocol
  • The Retro Prisoner Character and Weapons skin
  • The Contraband Pack (exclusive to the PlayStation versions of the game)

Pre-order here

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition also has two pricing models for the different generations of systems. It has the same cover art but is $80 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions, while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will pay $90. Here’s what you get for the extra investment:

  • Everything included in the Standard Edition (including the PlayStation exclusive content if you’re getting a PS4 or PS5 version)
  • The Callisto Protocol Season Pass
  • Two-day early access to Season Pass story content

Pre-order here

Collector’s Edition (GameStop Exclusive)

All the items in the collector's edition.

Finally, for those who would consider a down payment on an actual trip to Callisto, we have the massive Collector’s Edition. Again, this version can only be pre-ordered at GameStop and is only offered for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions, but all for the same price of $250. This is the kind of collector’s edition we used to get in their heyday, and it’s cool to see it come back, especially for a brand new IP. If you’re stoked enough to consider it, here’s what’s lurking inside this massive box:

  • Everything from the previous editions
  • A statue of Jacob fending off a monster
  • A steelbook with a creepy silhouette on the cover
  • A set of collectible pins
  • A #0 edition TCP comic

Pre-order here

