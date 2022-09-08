How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model

“Limited edition” used to be a relatively common occurrence. With the seemingly never-ending shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, however, there have been very few specially-designed consoles for Sony or Microsoft lately. Nintendo, on the other hand, is still finding a way to not only meet the demand for their still wildly successful Nintendo Switch but even give all their major franchises special-edition consoles for fans willing to pay a little extra.

Pokémon is undoubtedly one of the most popular series Nintendo has, and with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet looking to be the most ambitious and exciting entry in the series yet, excitement for the monster-catching title is at an all-time high. This excitement was further bolstered by the reveal of the new Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model. If you want to catch this rare Switch model, here’s how you can pre-order one for yourself before they’re all gone.

Where can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model?

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition launches November 4th!

Pre-orders haven’t officially gone live for this new Switch model just yet but are scheduled to be available to purchase on November 4 on the official Nintendo store for $359. It will come with a white dock emblazoned with violet and scarlet artwork of the game’s two legendary Pokémon: Koraidon and Miraidon. The back of the Switch itself is decorated with tons of artwork, including the three new starter Pokémon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The two Joy-Cons will also have unique red and purple colors and symbols.

One thing to note is that this Pokémon Switch OLED does not come with a copy of either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. If you actually want to play the game, you will have to purchase it separately.

