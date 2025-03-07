 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to run a class and lecture in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies

By
Small business class in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

One of the more exciting features to come with The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Expansion Pack is the ability to lead a lecture or a class. While you can leisurely run a lecture for Sims to boost their skills, running a class can earn you some money if you have a small business.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • The proper skill level

  • A small business

Running a class or a lecture isn't as simple as you'd think, and there are some prerequisites to complete before you can teach other Sims certain skills. While the latest burglar update was nice, this new Expansion Pack has a lot to offer when it comes to learning new hobbies. We'll give you the run down on how to run a class and a lecture in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.

How to run a lecture in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies

First thing to note with lectures is that they don't require you to have a small business, only classes do. Lectures are also free, so you're not earning money from them. Despite that, they're good for teaching other Sims your best skills.

Step 1: Purchase the Sharing is Caring Hobby Whiteboard for 630 Simoleons. You'll find it in the Small Business category of Buy Mode.

Whiteboard in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

Step 2: When you place it down, you'll notice a grey square marking the area in front of it. If your lecture requires you to use objects, this is the area in which you have to place them. If you're lecturing a Sim on the pottery skill and you've placed the pottery wheel outside of that square, it won't work.

According to our research, here are all the skill lectures that require objects for them to work:

  • Acting: x3 mirrors or microphones
  • Baking: x1 fridge, x3 ovens, x3 counters
  • Bowling: x1 bowling lane
  • Charisma: x3 mirrors
  • Comedy: x3 microphones
  • Cooking: x1 fridge, 3 counters
  • Cross-stitch: x1 cross-stitch kit
  • Dancing: x1 stereo or dance floor
  • DJ Mixing: x3 DJ booths
  • Fabrication: x3 fabricators or candle-making stations
  • Fishing: x1 pond that allows fishing
  • Fitness: x3 workout machines/objects
  • Flower Arranging: x3 flower arranging tables
  • Gardening: x3 garden plants
  • Gemology: x3 gemology tables
  • Gourmet Cooking: x1 fridge, x3 counters
  • Guitar: x3 guitars
  • Handiness: x3 woodworking benches
  • Herbalism: x3 stoves/grills
  • Knitting: x3 yarn baskets
  • Logic: x3 chess tables, microscopes, telescopes, or children's science tables
  • Media Production: x3 mix master music stations
  • Medium: x3 séance tables
  • Mischief: x3 computers
  • Mixology: x3 bars
  • Nectar Making: 3 nectar makers
  • Painting: x3 easels or digital sketchpads
  • Piano: x3 pianos
  • Pipe Organ: x3 pipe organs
  • Pottery: x3 pottery wheels
  • Programming: x3 computers
  • Research & Debate: x3 debate podiums or research archive machines
  • Robotics: x3 robotics workstations
  • Rocket Science: x1 unfinished rocketship
  • Singing: x3 microphones
  • Tattooing: x3 tattoo tables or digital sketchpads
  • Video Gaming: x3 computers, video game consoles, or arcade machines
  • Violin: x3 violins
  • Wellness: x3 massages tables/chairs, meditation stools, or yoga mats
  • Writing: x3 computers
Related

Step 3: Once you have the right objects set up for your lecture (if they require any), you now have to ensure that your Sim is at the correct skill level to teach. Each lecture will require your Sim to be at skill level three or five. If you check each option when interacting with the whiteboard, it'll tell you which skill level it requires.

Whiteboard lecture options in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

Step 4: Finally, you can start your lecture, and other Sims can interact with the whiteboard to listen to the lecture. As they participate, that specific skill level will grow.

If you do own a small business, an easy way to have your employees automatically give lectures is to give them the lecture task.

Giving a lecture in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

How to run a class in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies

To preface this, you can only run classes if you own a small business. It also has to be done on your small business lot when your shop is open as has customers.

Step 1: Purchase the Sharing is Caring Hobby Whiteboard for 630 Simoleons. You'll find it in the Small Business category of Buy Mode.

Hosting a class in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

Step 2: After placing it down and interacting with it, you'll notice many different class options. Depending on how high your skill is, you can charge a lot more per attendee. At the earliest levels you can teach a class, it'll be 120 Simoleons, but at max skill it should be around 360.

As a reminder, to teach certain classes you'll need objects in the nearby area. In Buy Mode, you should see the white board's area boxed out, telling you where those objects need to be to work. Check the list above in the previous section to find out which classes require specific objects.

Whiteboard class options in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

Step 3: You can only start your class once you've opened up shop. Select the white board and start up your class. As customers walk inside, some of them should be interested in your class.

During a class, a timed event will begin where you can engage in various activities during the class. Mainly, you'll want to lecture for 45 minutes, but there are others like mentoring students or discussing skill techniques. Fulfilling these tasks will make your classes successful and more appealing to your customers.

Whiteboard class event in The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies.
EA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
Sims 4 cheats: all cheat codes for PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, and more
A shot of Sims dressed in Western-style clothing, performing a line dance. One Sim in a red shirt is sitting down at a piano, playing music.

The Sims 4 is proving to be quite the popular life simulator, and a great addition to the long-running Sims series. But when you’re always running out of money, or can’t get that item you’ve been dying to utilize, inputting a cheat code or two can make things a little easier, and much more fun (especially if you’ve been struggling). Fortunately, EA — the game’s developer — realizes how fun using cheat codes can be, and has triumphantly stood behind these Sims 4 modifications. 

Whether you’re playing the game on a PC, PlayStation 5, or other console, we’ve rounded up all the cheats you’ll need to know for The Sims 4. We’ll be sure to update this post as new codes are added. 
How to enable cheats in The Sims 4

Read more
Is The Sims 4 multiplayer?
Characters in the Sims 4.

The Sims 4 has been delighting players since way back in 2014, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you opt to just play the game's base free version or purchase any of its myriad of expansions, there's so much to do and see (and so many laughs to be had) that it's plainly obvious how it's lasted this long. However, a lot has changed in the multiplayer world in the past decade since The Sims 4 landed, and shared experiences in cozy life simulation games are the new norm now. If you're curious whether The Sims 4 features multiplayer, we've got the answer for you.
Is The Sims 4 multiplayer?
The Sims 4 definitely seems like a game that should feature online play, but unfortunately, it does not have an official multiplayer component. But the word "official" is key here, as there is a workaround for those eager to make it happen.

Since EA hasn't indicated that there any plans to add multiplayer to The Sims 4, the mod community rose to the challenge instead. S4MP is a mod that allows you to team up with friends and play in real time in each other's worlds. Unfortunately, this mod only works on PC, which means that players on consoles have no way to play online with others. Bummer.

Read more
Is The Sims 4 free?
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

The Sims 4 has been a staple in the cozy life simulation genre for years now, bringing plenty of laughs and hijinks as players manage the daily lives of their in-game pals. With so much to love in this fourth mainline entry in the long-running franchise, it's perfectly normal to want to dive right in and get into the fun. We'll tell you below whether The Sims 4 is free or if you'll need to open your wallet to start playing.
Is The Sims 4 free?
Although The Sims 4 launched as a paid game way back in 2014, it has since become entirely free to download and play.

However, while you can certainly play the game and enjoy it without ever spending any money, the free-to-play model is supported by a variety of DLCs. These range from full-blown expansion packs full of new items, areas, and gameplay features to smaller game packs that focus more on expanding existing features and providing minor storylines.

Read more