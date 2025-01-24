 Skip to main content
How to transform into Godzilla in Fortnite

By
Godzilla roaring in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite has now become a global phenomenon, thanks not just to its compelling gameplay, but also to its popular collaborations, which substantially alter the game’s island each season. With each new chapter and season, players eagerly await the introduction of new content and mechanics via these collaborations, which revolutionize the Battle Royale experience.

One of the most famous collaborations was with Marvel in Chapter 5 Season 4, which allowed players to use the powers of iconic characters. The season included the option for players to morph into Doctor Doom, which provided a layer of strategy and excitement by allowing players to use his deadly powers, including his energy beam, during battles.

Fast forward to Chapter 6 Season 1, and the excitement builds with a massive new collaboration starring none other than the King of Monsters, Godzilla. This season, players have the rare ability to become the King of Monsters himself, adding a whole new dimension to gameplay. Players can now stomp over the map, wreaking havoc and engaging in epic confrontations that echo the monster’s cinematic past. If you’d like to become the kaiju himself, here’s how you can do it.

How to become Godzilla in Fortnite

In order to become Godzilla, you need to load up into a Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build match on the current Chapter 6 Season 1 map. During the ongoing match, a portal will appear at a random location across the island and you’ll receive a message seconds before it actually appears. Earlier, the spawn chance of a Godzilla portal was 40% across all Fortnite matches, but only for the ongoing weekend from January 24 – January 27, 2025, the spawn chance has been increased to 100%.

Godzilla Portal and beam in Fortnite
Epic Games

This means that in every Battle Royale or Zero Build match, you’ll see a portal appearing. As soon as it spawns, rush to the portal using a vehicle or a traversal item and enter it. Once you enter, you’ll rift from the sky as Godzilla himself and transform into the Giant Boss on the island.

However, remember that the Godzilla portal can only be used by one player at a time in a Battle Royale encounter. When you become Godzilla, you’ll have superhuman health and unique skills that let you channel your inner monster. Furthermore, when you are Godzilla, you’ll have access to three primary powers which will come in handy. These are Heat Ray, Mighty Stomp Attack, and Roar. The Godzilla Roar ability is similar to a Recon Scanner in that it marks adjacent players, revealing them as you roar.

With Mighty Stomp Attack, you can crush any player that gets in your path by stomping on the ground. The target region takes a disproportionate amount of damage from this melee strike.
A pink Heat Ray can be unleashed from Godzilla’s mouth, damaging enemies in its path. But beware, opponents can still work together to defeat you if you leave yourself exposed to a large group of them.

When your vulnerabilities are revealed, players have the option to shoot them for an added burst of damage. On top of that, they can break off magenta fragments of Godzilla, which will grant them 40 health and three dash charges. Furthermore, weapons like the Rail Gun fired by an enemy can easily drain your health, so beware of the dangers and wreak havoc on the Fortnite map.

