How to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World

Ever since the first Mario Kart, Rainbow Road has stood as the ultimate test of your driving skills. Before release, Mario Kart World heavily teased this track's return, but upon starting this Switch 2 launch game you wouldn't find it on the track list. This time around, you need to unlock this special course before you can test your driving skills. The process isn't too complicated so buckle up as we guide you through the entire process for unlocking Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World.

Difficulty Easy Duration 1 hour What You Need Mario Kart World

Unlock the Special Cup

How to unlock Rainbow Road

Rainbow Road is the final track in the hidden Special Cup, which isn't one of the options you will have right away. While it is a little time consuming, unlocking it and Rainbow Road won't pose any real challenge.

Step 1: Start Mario Kart World and play the Grand Prix mode either alone or with friends.

Step 2: Complete each of the 7 Cups available.

Note that you only need to finish the Cup, not come in first place at the end.

Step 3: After finishing the last Cup, the Special Cup will unlock.

Step 4: Rainbow Road is the fourth track in the Special Cup for you to select and play whenever you wish going forward.