 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World

By
A pack of Yoshi race in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

Ever since the first Mario Kart, Rainbow Road has stood as the ultimate test of your driving skills. Before release, Mario Kart World heavily teased this track's return, but upon starting this Switch 2 launch game you wouldn't find it on the track list. This time around, you need to unlock this special course before you can test your driving skills. The process isn't too complicated so buckle up as we guide you through the entire process for unlocking Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Mario Kart World

  • Unlock the Special Cup

The special cup tracks in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

How to unlock Rainbow Road

Rainbow Road is the final track in the hidden Special Cup, which isn't one of the options you will have right away. While it is a little time consuming, unlocking it and Rainbow Road won't pose any real challenge.

Step 1: Start Mario Kart World and play the Grand Prix mode either alone or with friends.

Step 2: Complete each of the 7 Cups available.

Note that you only need to finish the Cup, not come in first place at the end.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Step 3: After finishing the last Cup, the Special Cup will unlock.

Step 4: Rainbow Road is the fourth track in the Special Cup for you to select and play whenever you wish going forward.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to preorder the Switch 2: Orders open April 24 at Walmart
The Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart

Nintendo is at it again. The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming later this year and preorders are starting soon. The preorder is the easiest way to beat the line and ensure you get your Nintendo Switch 2 when it comes out on June 5. Starting at the very first second of April 24 (12:00 a.m. ET, i.e. when it hits midnight on Wednesday, the 23 in NYC) you'll be able to begin your pre-ordering at Walmart via the button below.

You'll be able to get the Nintendo Switch 2 by itself for $449 or the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Bundle for $499, all with free shipping so long as you order by 8:00 a.m. of your local time on June 4. However, Walmart has very specifically said "while supplies last" for this offer. That indicates that they think there's a possibility of them selling out. They don't have an infinite supply of Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds. So, be sure to tap the button below now, just in case, and bookmark this page for later if the preorder is not yet available.

Read more
It’s beginning to feel like gaming isn’t for everyone
Mario and Peach racing in the foreground of a screenshot of Mario Kart World.

Over the years, the Nintendo brand has shifted to meet the times, but through it all, it's at least felt synonymous with one image (or turn of phrase, I guess): E for Everyone. Over the decades, the legendary developer and publisher has always had an ethos that has guided its games and consoles into the hands of gamers regardless of age and background. With the Switch 2, it's beginning to feel that that may not be true anymore.

The Switch 2 was fully unveiled earlier this month, and despite the fervor and excitement surrounding it, there's been a pretty noticeable tension around its various exorbitant prices. The system itself was tentatively priced at $450 and a bundle including Mario Kart World was coming in at $500 before the threat of US tariffs on every conceivable stretch of land -- even those with no human life on them -- forced Nintendo's hand, delaying preorders in the US and Canada. The thinking is that when they do become available, they will have already experienced a price hike, which is wild considering the fact that the newest Mario Kart game alone was being sold at the prohibitive cost of $80.

Read more
Everything revealed in the Mario Kart World Direct: A Rewind feature and more
Mario in Mario Kart World.

Today's Mario Kart World Direct revealed much more information about the upcoming title, and it looks like a great blend of familiar fun with a whole lot of new gameplay elements. From the Free Roam feature that lets you explore the entirety of the world to a slew of new tricks that include grinding on rails, Mario Kart World looks like the refresh the series needed.

Let's start with the courses. There are numerous courses scattered throughout the map, each one thematically influenced by its surrounding geography. The Direct demoed the Mario Bros. Circuit, Crown City, the canal-focused Salty Salty Speedway, snowy Starview Peak, Boo Cinema, Toad's Factory, Peach Beach, Wario Shipyard, and more. Classic courses make a comeback, but with a few tweaks to the tracks you know and love.

Read more