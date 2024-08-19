 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to upgrade your gourd in Black Myth: Wukong

By
black myth wukong preview summer game fest wikong fire boss
Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong isn't a true Soulslike in the traditional sense, but it does share a few core elements players will recognize. Chief among them is the healing system. To recover health, The Destined One needs to take a drink from his limited gourd. Once you've downed the entire thing, the only way to refill it is to rest at a checkpoint. This makes rationing your drinks critically important, especially during boss fights. However, there is a way to upgrade your gourd to not only grant additional sips, but also apply new buffs. You can't do it yourself, so here's where and how to upgrade your gourd.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach the Marsh of White Mist

How to upgrade your gourd

There aren't very many friendly NPCs in Black Myth: Wukong but there is one you would be wise to find since they are the only way to improve your gourd.

Step 1: Follow the main path in the first zone of the game.

Step 2: Reach the checkpoint in the Bamboo Grove called Marsh of White Mist.

This will be right before a boss fight in a swamp, but you can come back if you've already passed this point.

Step 3: From the checkpoint, head forward and go down the wooden scaffolding along the cliff.

Talking to a monkey vendor in Black Myth Wukong.
Game Science

Step 4: Take the first right into the cave and speak to the monkey inside.

Step 5: Here you can perform various upgrades to your gourd for rare materials, including adding more sips, increasing the potency of your specific gourd's effect, and use him as a vendor.

This NPC will stay at this location for the entire game, so you will need to return to him any time you find upgrade materials and want to improve your gourd. Thankfully, this checkpoint will be marked once you have found him so you can easily go back to it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
What’s new in August 2024: 7 upcoming games to play this month
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

As we approach the start of fall and the beginning of the holiday season, the number of high-profile games released begins to go up. The AAA games that want to beat other fall titles to the punch oftentimes come out in August, while several indie games launch as it's their last chance to get some time in the limelight before a crowded fall. Last year, August even brought us the release of eventual Game of the Year winner Baldur's Gate 3.

In 2024, plenty of noteworthy games are coming out as well. Seven in particular stand out to me as ones everyone should be keeping an eye on. I've included a more comprehensive list of the games launching this month at the end of the article as well.
Volgarr the Viking 2 (August 6)

Read more
How to get Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley
A farm with crops in Stardew Valley on Android.

There are a lot of rare and hidden items in Stardew Valley, but one of the hardest to track down is the Ancient Seed. As the name would indicate, these seeds are needed to grow Ancient Fruit. This is part of a couple of bundles in the museum, can be used as a dye, and is a good gift for several villagers. Needless to say, this seed is quite valuable, but you won't find it on the shelves of Pierre's shop or the JojaMart. Getting your hands on Ancient Seeds is a little tricky, but we have a couple of methods you can use.
How to get Ancient Seeds
There are a few ways you can collect Ancient Seeds, but some are better than others.

The lowest chance to get Ancient Seeds is to put crops into the Seed Maker. This will give you a 0.5% chance that the seed you get out of it will be an Ancient Seed.

Read more
How to record gameplay on Steam using Game Recording
Some CS 2 footatge in Steam.

Between YouTube, Twitch, Discord, and social media, gamers are sharing their clips and videos more than ever. No matter what console you're on, there's an easy way to create a video of your gameplay to share with the world. For once, PC gamers were somewhat behind the times in this regard. If you were playing a Steam game, the only way to reliably record and edit any footage was to use a third-party software, and even those lagged behind in some features most would hope to have.

Steam has rolled out a solution — or rather rolled out the beta for one. Steam Game Recording will let you easily record, edit, and share your best moments with ease.

Read more