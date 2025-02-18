How to use the official interactive map in Infinity Nikki

Using online interactive maps to track where hard-to-find items have been a staple for many games. Especially when you're playing open-world games like Infinity Nikki, it's nice to have a reference for the elusive items you're trying to hunt down.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need An Infinity Nikki account

A web browser

But did you know that Infinity Nikki now has an official interactive map? Infold Games has an interactive world map in beta that you can sync with your in-game data to track important items. If you're missing a few Dews of Inspiration or Whimstars, this program is perfect. We'll explain how to use the official interactive map and sync your Infinity Nikki account with it.

How to sync the Infinity Nikki interactive map

As a reminder, this official interactive map is in a closed beta, so there may be some issues with it before it fully releases. The good news is that making it work is super easy and will only take you a minute or two!

Step 1: Visit the official Pear Pal Infold Games website, the home for the Pear-fect Guides page. From here, you want to log in your Infinity Nikki account by selecting the button in the top right-hand corner. Enter your email and password, and make sure if you're using a third-party login like Google you sign in through that.

Step 2: Once you've logged into the right account, you can now select the World Map (Closed Beta) tab at the top of your screen.

Step 3: After it takes some time to load, you may receive a pop-up with some important information. After reading the pop-up, select the Got it button to continue to the actual map.

Step 4: Currently, it won't have it synced to your in-game data until you tell it to. So select the Update Game Data button at the top left of your screen.

Step 5: You'll get another pop-up that has some information to read before you agree to its terms. Check off the box that says you've agreed, and then select the Agree button to have it sync.

Step 6: Now your game data has officially synced and you should be able to see which items you've collected and not collected yet! In the case of Dews of Inspiration, the Dews that I haven't found are clear while the Dews I've collected are faded. Use the table on the left side of the screen to select and de-select collectibles to track them.