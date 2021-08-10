Nintendo announced the next Indie World Showcase, set to debut this week. This presentation will feature indie game announcements for Nintendo Switch, so don’t expect any news on the upcoming Zelda game or the next big-budget blockbuster. Though, if it’s anything like the last Indie World Showcase, we’re in for plenty of fresh announcements.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event, including when it airs and how to watch it.

When is the August Indie World Showcase?

The next Indie World Showcase will air at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 11. This news comes by way of a tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch. Watch live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/MdxUruKrcL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2021

How to watch the August Indie World Showcase

The Indie World Showcase will be broadcast on the official Nintendo YouTube account. The YouTube page for the showcase is already live, so viewers can bookmark it now ahead of its air time. It can also be watched after the fact, so viewers don’t have to catch it live.

What will be featured during the August Indie World Showcase?

Nintendo didn’t divulge what to expect from the Indie World Showcase, aside from its runtime. It will last “roughly 20 minutes” and will feature “information on upcoming indie games heading to Nintendo Switch,” according to the company’s Twitter account.

It’s possible Nintendo will announce Switch ports of indie games from other platforms, which is typically the case during these showcases. The biggest question mark is whether we’ll get an update on the development of Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has been dormant since it was announced in 2019.

