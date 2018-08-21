Digital Trends
Gaming

Watch DOTA 2 pros fight for millions at The International 8

Phil Hornshaw
By

Watch live video from dota2ti_newcomer on www.twitch.tv
Oh, how games have changed. In 1989, a film called The Wizard depicted kids competing in a video game tournament for a $50,000 grand prize. The film was panned at the time for being ludicrous, essentially an extended commercial for Nintendo games. This August 20-25, competitors from around the world will take the stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver to compete in an actual video game tournament with stakes far grander than any ’80s film could have ever predicted. The winners will leave the arena as millionaires, if they weren’t already.

The game is Dota 2, and the tournament is known as The International, a name that conveys the sort of respectability to which esports aspire. This year will mark the eighth International. Hosted by Dota 2’s developer, Valve, The International has grown in stature at a remarkable rate since its inception. The first International was held in a hall at Gamescom with a grand prize of $1 million, but this year, the eighth installment of the spectacle will fill Vancouver’s Rogers Arena — instead of the usual venue of KeyArena in Seattle — as teams fight for a prize pool totaling almost $25 million.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 18: Group stage, starts at 9 a.m. PST

This year’s tournament changed format from previous Internationals, with teams qualifying for the main event through the Dota Pro Circuit tournaments played during the last year. The top eight teams qualified automatically for the International. Ten more teams received enough qualifying points to make it to the tournament as well.

At the start of the International, all 18 teams compete in round robin play to decide bracket seeding. The teams are split into two groups, with each team playing every other team in its group twice. The top four teams in each group advance to the upper bracket, while the fifth through ninth teams in each proceed to the lower bracket. The bottom team from each group is eliminated.

Monday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, August 25: The main event, starts 10 a.m. PST

The International proper is a double elimination tournament (teams that lose in the upper bracket are knocked down to the lower bracket, in which another loss means elimination.) Nearly all series will be best-of-three, with the only exceptions being the first lower bracket matches (best-of-one) and the grand finals (best-of-five).

Where to watch The International 8 live

Eager to ensnare the widest audience possible, Valve is providing many ways to watch the tournament (most of which are free!) There will be a number of streams available in different languages, each featuring different broadcasters commenting on the game. New players may find it helpful to watch the “Newcomer Stream,” a stream focused on walking viewers through the basics of the game and what is occurring during each match.

Watch in-game

Dota 2 is free-to-play, and that includes all the gameplay features available, including the ability to spectate games and watch replays. Dota’s spectator mode is also robust, probably one of the nicest of any video game. One can watch the game from the perspective of any broadcaster or players, or simply control the camera themselves. Spectator mode also provides real-time graphs and stats, allowing viewers to analyze the game as it progresses.

YouTube or Twitch

Maybe you don’t want to install the game to watch it — perhaps you simply want to watch it on your smart TV. Regardless of why you might be unable or unwilling to watch in-game, Valve has you covered. All the games will be streaming for free on their official Youtube and Twitch channels.

Replays

If you miss a game and want to see how it played out, Valve will provide replays both in-game and on the company’s official website. The replays also allow you to pause and rewind.

Go to a pubstomp

Like classic sports, esports are just a bit more fun to watch with a pint in hand, surrounded by cheering friends. Thanks to some enterprising bar owners, you can get that experience while watching TI5. The International’s website has a list of pubs that will be showing the tournament, making it easy to search for locations in your area.

Notable Teams

team liquid logoTeam Liquid

A long-running esports organization that competes in a number of games, Team Liquid managed to fight its way through 2017’s The International despite things looking dire at the start of the tournament. After its first main stage bout, Team Liquid found itself knocked down to the single elimination lower bracket. It clawed its way back with five straight wins, fighting through the lower bracket to emerge into the finals against a long-running rival: Chinese team Newbee. Despite a dominant run in the tournament, Newbee couldn’t handle its resurgent opponents, and Team Liquid became the champion of last year’s TI7. This year, Team Liquid is the defending champion, which paints a massive target on its back — especially because Newbee is back this year, as well.

Newbee_logoNewbee

Newbee took the championship spot in 2014, but struggled after some bad breaks and a tough TI5. Things were tough for a few years, until Newbee adjusted its roster and came back with a vengeance in the 2017 tournament win. “Vengeance” is a defining theme for Newbee this year, as well. The team was a powerful force in the TI7 tournament, blasting its way through the upper bracket, until it came up against Team Liquid in the finals. Newbee had struggled against Team Liquid for a while — it hasn’t beaten its rival since 2016 — and Team Liquid proved to be too much in The International as well. Newbee took second in 2017, but maintained its full team from last year and is out for revenge in in TI8.

how to watch dota 2 the international tournament virtus pro logoVirtus.pro

Virtus.pro struggled in its early years of Dota 2 play, even dropping out of the game on two different occasions, but formed a new five-player team in 2016 to become something more. The Russian team has been incredibly dominant in the run-up to TI8, winning much more than any other team in the Dota Pro Circuit tournaments throughout the year. In fact, Virtus.pro has been such a force in the DCP that it garnered more than twice the qualifying points of the next best team, Team Liquid (last year’s winner of The International), and has taken home nearly $1 million more in winnings, as well. The team has been on a roll since adding RodjER, who competed in TI7 for Team Empire, in February, winning the ESL One Kowtice in February, the Bucharest Major in March, and ESL One Birmingham in May. Notably, they placed second in the China Dota2 Supermajor in June — a loss to Team Liquid, creating an interesting dynamic for a rematch at TI8.

Further reading

Dota is a complex and sometimes confusing game, particularly for new viewers. If you want to familiarize yourself with the game a bit before watching the tournament, there are many resources available.

Dota2.com

The Dota 2 website has a breakdown of all the characters in the game, their roles, and their abilities. Readers can also find information on other aspects of the game such as items, updates, and top plays.

Liquipedia

Team Liquid is one of the most prolific organizations in esports, and a large part of that is its community engagement. At the forefront of this is its Liquipedia network is a series of wikis covering different esports and their professional scenes. LiquidDota is a great resource for learning about professional teams and players, as well as the game itself.

Reddit

The Dota 2 subreddit has been one of the major community hubs since the game was first announced. It provides links to numerous guides, streams, and informative discussions. The only downside is that you might have to wade through a dank bog of memes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best game console
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Gaming

The N64 was an all-star console with a line-up of all-star games. These were the best.

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

You can ditch cable but still get your 'SportsCenter' fix with ESPN+

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here. Despite appearances, ESPN+ isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways.
Posted By Kris Wouk
nba 2k18 offense guide 20170921161207
Gaming

Blazer5 Gaming has dominated the NBA 2K League. Now they prepare for the playoffs

We spoke with Blazer5 Gaming, the NBA 2K team that currently tops the professional 2K League, about their journeys to playing the basketball sim for a living. We also played a little game of overrated or underrated with NBA 2K19's ratings.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to watch Formula 1 online
Cars

How to watch Formula 1 online

There are plenty of Formula 1 races every year, many of which take place in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Check out our brief guide on how to watch Formula 1 online, if you're looking to keep up on the action.
Posted By Will Nicol, Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming
Gaming

PlayStation 4: New DualShock colors will jazz up your gaming sessions

If your current DualShock 4 controller looks a little on the dull side, then check out these funky new designs just announced by Sony. There are four in all, with Sunset Orange the most likely to brighten up your PS4 sessions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Gaming

Take control of the action with the best PS4 gamepads

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, and there are a number of great controllers available to play with. Here are the best controllers for PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein, Gabe Gurwin
playerunknowns battlegrounds performance guide playerunknown s
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ gets a full release on Xbox One in September

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds released as part of the Xbox Preview program back in December on Xbox One, but the game's full release hasn't arrived yet. That will change on September 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
what makes a soulslike look at nioh and the legend of zelda breath wild darksouls3 screens 004
Gaming

‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ bundles all three games on Xbox One and PS4

Bandai Namco will release the Dark Souls Trilogy, a bundle containing all three games and their DLC, including Dark Souls Remastered, this October. The bundle will release for Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Watch two new character trailers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Ubisoft has released two separate trailers for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, each focusing on one of the two playable Greek characters you'll be able to select at the start of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
saints row the third nintendo switch
Gaming

‘Saints Row: The Third’ gets a surprising port to the Nintendo Switch

Deep Silver announces that it's bringing the third Saints Row game to a Nintendo console next year. They also allude to more information following this news this week at Gamescom 2018.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ goes all-in on multiplayer customization, team-focused play

DICE wants users to play as a squad in Battlefield V, so it makes sense that combat classes now have specific roles, loadouts, and perks. At Gamescom, the new Battlefield V trailer showed off combat roles and character/weapon customization.
Posted By Steven Petite