Here’s how to watch and interact with the E3 Coliseum panels

Why it matters to you The E3 Coliseum gives you, the fan, the opportunity to speak with leaders of your favorite game companies.

E3 2017 marks the first year that the annual games expo is fully open to the public. With 15,000 fans in attendance, the Entertainment Software Association — the organizers of E3 — wants to add a level of fan engagement to the expo. That is where E3 Coliseum comes in. On June 13 and 14 at The Novo in Los Angeles, fans will get to experience a series of panels, conversations, and sneak peeks about new and upcoming games. There are also expected performances, exclusive demos, and special guests. Fans will be able to interact with industry leaders during Q&A sessions as well. Sounds pretty neat, right? Thankfully, if you aren’t able to be there in person, you can still watch and participate parts of the E3 Coliseum.

How to watch

On June 13 and 14, the official E3 Facebook page will stream some of the panels. Any questions you ask during the panels have a chance to be answered on stage. Because the panels will occur throughout two full days, and it is unclear exactly which ones will be streamed, we advise you to keep checking in to make sure you do not miss your favorite studio’s panel.

Who is going to be there?

There is a long list of participating companies over at the official E3 site. Keep in mind that not all of these companies will be involved in live-streams but there is plenty of big names to look out for. Our guess is that any major company who showed off an upcoming game at one of the press conferences is likely to be streamed during the E3 Coliseum. Here is a small sample of publishers and developers signed on to partake in the E3 Coliseum (spoiler: it includes most of the major names working today).