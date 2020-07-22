Microsoft’s next big online gaming event is the Xbox Series X games showcase, where the company will reveal information about upcoming first-party games for its highly anticipated next generation console.

The Xbox Games Showcase is big deal for the company, and a chance for it to introduce upcoming games. There are planned pre- and post-show streams to highlight and discuss all the news surrounding the announcements. We’ll surely see some surprises, as well.

Here’s everything you need to know to experience the showcase.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The showcase starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23. It will last around an hour, and go live shortly before the start time.

How do I watch the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Game Awards YouTube channel will have exclusive streams with special guests before and after the show.

It will also be streamed live on the console and on the web at xbox.com, the Xbox YouTube channel, the console’s Twitch channel, the official Twitter page @Xbox, and Facebook.

What will be featured at Xbox Games Showcase?

Rumors abound about what will and won’t be shown during the event, and there are sure to be some things that come out of nowhere. Microsoft has hinted at what might appear during the stream, but there is one thing for sure: Viewers will get a look at perhaps the company’s biggest upcoming title, Halo Infinite.

There are also rumors that Fable 4 might be announced. The stream is going to focus strictly on games, so there won’t be much talk about the business side, or the console hardware itself.

“I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hourlong focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!” tweeted Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft.

As for the quality of the video, it will cap at 1080p/60fps, much like Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, but Microsoft said it will provide Full 4K uploads of the game trailers that are revealed after the stream wraps up.

