HTC Vive Focus Vision MSRP $999.00 Score Details “HTC's Vive Focus Vision is designed for location-based multiplayer VR entertainment venues and some PC VR users, but look elsewhere for standalone VR.” Pros Lossless tech at 2448 x 2448 resolution

Eye-tracking animates avatars

Good mixed reality with 16MP passthrough

microSD slot expands storage up to 2TB Cons Fresnel artifacts mar high-contrast images

Gaze-based selection needs refinement

It's a big, bulky headsset

HTC’s Vive Focus Vision combines some of the best features of its Vive XR Elite, Focus 3, and Pro 2 to create a new VR headset that supports visually lossless PCVR and mixed reality gaming in standalone mode.

I got a chance to try this intriguing new device. I explored its strengths and dug for any weaknesses, comparing it to previous HTC models and the best VR headsets to test if it’s well-suited to gaming, work, and casual use. Despite a classic tethered connection, the Vive Focus Vision still manages to stand out.

Lossless PCVR

While standalone VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 or the Vive XR Elite tout wireless connections to your computer to play SteamVR games, a direct wired connection can reduce latency and provide a cleaner picture.

HTC’s new Vive Focus Vision enables visually lossless PCVR via a DisplayPort connection. That means it’s unlikely you’ll see any compression artifacts and muddy textures with this method.

You’ll need a DisplayPort to USB-C adapter. I used HTC’s DisplayPort mode kit, which includes a charger, plenty of adapters, and cables to make sure you can connect the Vive Focus Vision to your graphics card.

While the resolution per eye is 2448×2448 pixels, your GPU will be delivering twice that amount at 90 to 120 frames per second (fps). That’s a more demanding task than outputting to a 4K PC monitor, so make sure you have a gaming desktop that’s up to the challenge. If you built your own PC, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards.

As a PCVR headset, your computer does the heavy lifting and the Vive Focus Vision acts as a head-mounted display. It works well, with a screen crisp enough for productivity and VR gaming.

I didn’t notice any compression artifacts or lag while playing on my Nvidia RTX 4070. Classic VR titles like Half-Life: Alyx, as well as every other game I played, looked sharp and mostly clear. The only concern is HTC’s use of Fresnel lenses.

While most new VR headsets use pancake lenses, Fresnel is an older optical system that looks like stepped ridges etched into the lens. That lets you focus on displays that are only an inch from your eyes, but brings an unfortunate side effect of visible rings of light in high-contrast images. These “god rays” can spoil an otherwise nice experience.

For work use, I had three big, bright screens with no distractions or flaws in the image. HTC’s Vive Focus Vision comes with Vive Desk, a VR app that connects to Vive Hub on my PC to create virtual screens that I can resize and place anywhere around my workstation.

It also supports hand-tracking and accepts gaze input. It’s not as reliable as the look-and-pinch system of an Apple Vision Pro, but with more practice and further enhancement, it could simplify use. The lens ridges are distracting when I look off-center, another strike against gaze input.

For work, a keyboard and mouse is still best, and Vive Desk let me drag windows between virtual screens and use my mouse cursor to operate virtual controls.

I can also use the Vive Focus Vision’s built-in rear battery for power and connect to Vive Desk wirelessly, or use Virtual Desktop or Immersed to remotely connect to my computer to watch videos, play games, or work.

Standalone VR

HTC’s Vive Focus Vision is optimized for use with a PC. It’s a bulky, 2-pound VR headset built for comfort, with a USB-C 3.2 port that supports DisplayPort. However, it also works as a standalone headset like the Vive XR Elite or Focus 3. I can disconnect from the tether and game or workout wirelessly.

The Vive Focus Vision can access the Viveport store and he games in my Vive XR Elite library work. I can paint in Figmin XR, survive in Zombieland, and workout in Les Mills BodyCombat.

The headset includes 128 GB of storage that’s expandable with a microSD card up to 2 TB, so don’t worry about running out of space. The mixed reality view uses dual-16MP passthrough cameras and is better than that of the Vive XR Elite, which felt a bit zoomed compared to reality.

Few standalone games support eye-tracking, but HTC said foveated rendering is possible to increase sharpness in mobile games. Meta didn’t take full advantage of the Quest Pro’s eye-tracking beyond animating avatars, leaving it for developers that rarely bothered. I don’t expect much developer attention on the Vive Focus Vision’s eye-tracking either.

Multi-user VR

Several features make HTC’s Vive Focus Vision an ideal multi-user headset. Automatic IPD motors adjust the lens spacing for optimal sharpness. A built-in 20 minute battery lets me hot swap the rear battery. Also, the front and rear pads are easy to remove and clean.

The Vive Focus series is quite popular with location-based entertainment venues. Businesses like Sandbox VR and The Void have locations across the country where groups play in a large room designed specifically for multiplayer VR gaming.

HTC designed the Vive Focus Vision as an ideal upgrade for the aging Focus 3, incorporatng the color passthrough of the Vive XR Elite and the PCVR power of the Vive Pro 2.

Is the HTC Vive Focus Vision right for you?

At $999, the Vive Focus Vision costs more than the Vive XR Elite, which is now $899, but the XR Elite’s eye-tracking accessory costs $199. If you love VRChat, know you want eye-tracking, and plan to use your VR headset for SteamVR, the Vive Focus Vision is the obvious pick.

For standalone use, the Vive XR Elite’s lighter, more compact design is easier to move around in and looks like steampunk gear, which I consider a bonus. Its pancake lenses are clearer, but the image resolution and passthrough view are worse. Personally, I prefer the Vive XR Elite, but it’s a difficult comparison.

Compared to the Vive Focus 3, the Vision is a clear upgrade. It’s also an automatic yes if you own a Vive Pro 2. You get eye-tracking, hand-tracking, an inside-out controller, and headset tracking without external base stations. The Vive Focus Vision also has the advantage of hot-swap batteries and color passthrough.

If you prefer standalone VR, it’s hard to beat the $500 Meta Quest 3 or new $300 Quest 3S. PC gamers might be more interested in the best VR headsets for Windows computers.

If you like the sound of the Vive Focus Vision, HTC has a promotional offer through October 17, 2024. If you preorder, you’ll get a Vive Wired Streaming Kit with a choice of three bonus game packs. The Vive Focus Vision costs $999 for the consumer version and $1,299 for the business edition with device management.