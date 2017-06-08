For $7 a month, Viveport now offers more than 150 VR titles to choose from

Why it matters to you HTC's expanded Viveport library offers a lot of content for relatively low cost each month.

Just two months on from originally unveiling the Viveport monthly subscription service for its virtual reality headset, HTC has expanded the library with 75 additional applications. That brings the total of available games and experiences to more than 150, according to RoadtoVR.

Although digital gaming sales as a whole are dominated by up-front payment systems like Steam and GoG, TV, movies and music have all adopted subscription models to much success. With Viveport, HTC has attempted to do the same for virtual reality. Users can pick from five titles a month and play them to their heart’s content, changing them or continuing after 30 days if they have more to play.

But subscription services are only as strong as the content they offer and to maintain a healthy user base they need to continue to add content. HTC has done that in spades with this latest addition. While a number of new games are free titles or relatively unknown indie experiences, the catalog of strong games on Viveport is expanding too.

New additions include Knockout League, Windlands, Rom: Extraction, HordeZ and Galaxy Gold, among others. They join classics like Titans of Space 2, A Chair in a Room, The Night Cafe, Sisters, and TheBlu, all of which have been well-received by HTC Vive users over the past year.

If you are not entirely sold on the idea of putting down $7 for games that you are not certain of, HTC is offering a free trial too. You will need to sign up for the subscription but once you have started, you can cancel anytime and you won’t be charged during that first 30-day period.

If you’re not sold on the Viveport’s offerings, Digital Trends has a list of some of the best VR experiences available right now and a good number of those are free, too.