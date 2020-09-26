  1. Gaming

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity offers bonus weapon for Breath of the Wild save

By

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity players will get a bonus weapon if they have a save file of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in their Nintendo Switch.

A new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was rolled out at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, showing players more details about the upcoming Musou-style game.

At the end of the trailer, which shows the Lucky Ladle as a pre-order bonus for the game’s digital version, Link’s Training Sword is revealed to be another bonus weapon. Players who have a Breath of the Wild save on their Nintendo Switch will automatically receive the item, though its specific details remain unknown.

If you have save data for The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild on your #NintendoSwitch, you&#39;ll receive the bonus Training Sword weapon for Link in #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity! pic.twitter.com/JSvNUVa1ft

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 26, 2020

In addition to the Training Sword as a bonus item, the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer confirms that Impa is a playable character in the game, as a young adult compared to her older appearance in Breath of the Wild.

Further confirmation of Impa as a playable character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity comes from the gameplay video that Nintendo rolled out at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. The video is in Japanese, but it gives a good glimpse at what players can expect from the upcoming game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will tell the story of the Great Calamity event, with Breath of the Wild‘s four champions, in addition to Link and Zelda, as playable characters. The game rolls out on November 20, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Genshin Impact developer further downplays comparisons with Breath of the Wild

genshin impact breath of the wild very different ice swords

The best GBA games of all time

best gba games minish cap

The Best Nintendo Switch games you should play docked

nintendo switch note 9

The best Zelda games ranked from best to worst

things to do breath of the wild zelda

The best game-streaming services for 2020

best game streaming services pass

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to make a Stark Robot dance

fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide how to make a stark robot dance 20200924112830

GameStop is offering more PlayStation 5 pre-orders

The best Sega Dreamcast games of all time

This is everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons game

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: Collect floating rings at Coral Castle

Amazon devices event 2020: Everything announced

amazon sept 24 event roundup liveblog announcement echo dot

YouTube vs. misinformation, apps v.s App Store, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 466 curly twins

Amazon introduces video game streaming service Luna

Here’s what Amazon’s Luna means for you

Every game coming to Amazon’s Luna at launch