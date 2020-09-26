Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity players will get a bonus weapon if they have a save file of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in their Nintendo Switch.

A new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was rolled out at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, showing players more details about the upcoming Musou-style game.

At the end of the trailer, which shows the Lucky Ladle as a pre-order bonus for the game’s digital version, Link’s Training Sword is revealed to be another bonus weapon. Players who have a Breath of the Wild save on their Nintendo Switch will automatically receive the item, though its specific details remain unknown.

If you have save data for The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild on your #NintendoSwitch, you'll receive the bonus Training Sword weapon for Link in #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity! pic.twitter.com/JSvNUVa1ft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 26, 2020

In addition to the Training Sword as a bonus item, the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer confirms that Impa is a playable character in the game, as a young adult compared to her older appearance in Breath of the Wild.

Further confirmation of Impa as a playable character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity comes from the gameplay video that Nintendo rolled out at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. The video is in Japanese, but it gives a good glimpse at what players can expect from the upcoming game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will tell the story of the Great Calamity event, with Breath of the Wild‘s four champions, in addition to Link and Zelda, as playable characters. The game rolls out on November 20, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

