I lost my Switch 2. This $30 gadget ensures it won’t happen again

I love the Nintendo Switch 2. Despite having an Xbox Series X that I’ve owned since launch, the portability of the Nintendo Switch 2 has made it my new favorite console. Many of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are optimized for the platform, and the upgrades in the Nintendo Switch 2 make it the portable console that I’ve been waiting for.

I carry my Nintendo Switch 2 everywhere, and it’s been a blessing for the many flights I take, but there’s one key downside to its portability: it’s easy to lose. Three weeks after getting Nintendo’s latest console, I learned firsthand just how devastating it can be when I left my Switch 2 on a flight.

It’s surprisingly easy to do: I fell asleep on a red-eye flight and, in the throes of everyone departing the plane, I forgot to take it out of the seatback pocket. As soon as I realized at baggage claim in London, I frantically asked every airline representative if they could contact the onboard staff and cleaning crew to see if they had found it. The answer was no, but just days later, they managed to find it and saved me a lot of stress.

Reunited with my Nintendo Switch 2, I quickly set about ensuring I’d never lose it again. Here’s how I’m doing that with a $50 gadget that every Nintendo Switch 2 owner should buy.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is not a phone, so you can’t track it

I’d never thought about what would happen if I lost my Nintendo Switch 2, but after losing it, the first thing I had to figure out was how to track it. There is just one problem: the lack of GPS in the console means that you can’t track it at all.

If you lose your Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo can’t help, and while they can disable it if it’s stolen, this is a last resort that isn’t always guaranteed to work. It’s also unclear what would happen if you reported it as lost or stolen and then recovered it later.

This is completely different from the other expensive gadgets that we all carry: our phones. If you lose your phone, you can easily track it, remotely disable it, and even put a message on its screen with your contact details.

I wish Nintendo had embedded a GPS chip inside the Nintendo Switch 2 — especially as it’s as expensive as many of the best budget phones — or built a network that allowed you to track it when connected to the internet. However, as that’s not an option, I found the next-best alternative solution, and it’s a product that I’m very familiar with.

A simple $30 gadget is the solution

As I waited for my Nintendo Switch 2 to be found and then returned, I began to think about how I could prevent this from happening again. As I explored different ways of doing so, one answer was clear: the solution needed to support Apple’s Find My network.

This led me on a search that started with the $29 AirTag and ended with the ideal solution: the Nomad Tracking card. Unlike the AirTag — which is circular and fairly thick — the Nomad Tracking Card is as slim as two credit cards, has a battery that you can recharge with MagSafe charging, and is designed to sit in your wallet.

The best part? It ties into Apple’s Find My network alongside any AirTags, other accessories, and any Apple devices you own. There’s one key downside: if you don’t own an iPad or iPhone, you won’t be able to set up the AirTag and track it, so you’ll need to own at least one Apple product for this to be an effective solution.

Since its launch in May 2024, I’ve used the Nomad Tracking Card to track various wallets, including my passport holder, but I’d never considered using it to track my Switch 2 as well. After recovering my Nintendo Switch 2 from Heathrow Airport Lost & Found, I added a Nomad Card to the case, which has a handy slot that’s perfect for it.

It’s an excellent addition to the official case

Since I bought the Nintendo Switch 2, I’ve carried it almost exclusively in the official Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carrying Case, which also comes with slots to hold game cards and a screen protector for the screen, and is designed to keep your Nintendo Switch 2 protected, even when dropped.

The best part about the case is the internal accessory/game card holder, which is the ideal size to keep the Nomad Tracking Card inside. Unfortunately, there’s no zip or clasp to close that enclosure, which means the card can partially fall out sometimes. However, in the weeks since I recovered my Nintendo Switch 2, it’s yet to fall out entirely.

There are many Nintendo Switch 2 cases you can choose from, but the official case, as well as the PowerA Slim Case for the Switch 2, are the two cases that made it onto our best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories list. While the official case has a handy way of storing the Nomad Tracking Card, the PowerA case lacks a compartment to do so, and if that’s your case of choice, you may want to consider buying an AirTag instead.

However you do it, never lose your Switch 2 again

If you love your Nintendo Switch 2 as much as I do, you can probably imagine the horror and despair I felt when I lost it. You can also imagine the relief and joy I subsequently felt when I found it.

Losing my Nintendo Switch 2 was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, but the Nomad Tracking Card has become the key accessory that every Nintendo Switch 2 user should own. This single $30 purchase ensures that I won’t lose my Nintendo Switch 2 again, and even if I do, it ensures that I’ll know where it is.

Yes, it is easy for someone to remove the Nomad Tracking Card if your Nintendo Switch 2 is stolen, but at least you’ll be able to track the last known location of your Nintendo Switch 2. This is better than resignation to it being lost, especially if you can’t easily afford to replace the Switch 2. I know what I’ll be buying for the Nintendo Switch 2 users amongst my friends and family.