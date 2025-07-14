 Skip to main content
If the leaks are true, ROG Xbox Ally’s price could be anything but an ally

The ROG Xbox Ally UI.
Xbox

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the ROG Xbox Ally, but a potential price has leaked that shatters any hope of it being affordable. First seen by 3djuegos on the ASUS Store, the ROG Xbox Ally was listed at 599 Euro (roughly $700 USD) while the ROG Xbox Ally X was listed for $899 Euro (roughly $1,050 USD). The listing appears to have been created by accident, but those price points raise eyebrows.

ASUS prices its own handheld PCs around that same price, with the 2023 ROG Ally landing at $500 and $650, depending on the version. While that’s a reasonable price point compared to other handhelds on the market (like the $1,000 MSI Claw 8 AI+), it’s still significantly more than a base-level Steam Deck.

But with that in mind, an entry-level Steam Deck is somewhat lacking in power compared to more recent options, and the ROG Xbox Ally’s Ryzen Z2 A chipset is only slightly more powerful. In a market that grows increasingly crowded with each day, the ROG Xbox Ally will need to offer either outstanding performance or an outstanding price if it wants to stand out.

The xbox rog ally floating in the air.
Xbox

The promised capabilities of the device (especially its ability to handle basically any storefront) will make it a solid pick for folks with larger budgets, but anyone hoping for a more cost-effective portable handheld could be out of luck.

Of course, this is all speculation. Until ASUS makes an official announcement about the price, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt. With luck, the ROG Xbox Ally will be closer to a $500 price than a $1,000 price. Its price is also likely going to be affected by global conditions, including the ongoing trade war and the possibility of higher tariffs. The launch of the handheld is still several months away, assuming it makes its fall 2025 target, so only time will tell.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
