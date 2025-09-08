If the Zelda movie is going to adapt a game, it has to be this one

So much about the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie remains up in the air. We know it is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027, know who will be playing the two main leads, and have a barebones description of what it will be about. The question on every fan’s mind, though, is whether or not it will attempt to adapt the story of one of the best Zelda games. And if so, which one?

I personally would rather the film follow in the tradition of the games and create its own version of the world and characters with little to no regard for the tangled web that is the Zelda timeline, but I am willing to accept an adaptation on one condition: it has to be Skyward Sword.

Skyward Sword hits (almost) all the boxes

I know, I know, everyone wants this film to adapt Ocarina of Time, and I would love that too — if it were done right. And I do admit that it would fit with the short description we have of the film from Productionlist.com, which reads: “‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.”

So, right off the bat, any game in which Ganon or Zelda isn’t featured in a major way is off the table. Sorry, Twilight Princess and Majora’s Mask, I wish I could fight for both of you.

Ocarina does fit this description almost to a T. Link is on a quest to stop Ganon (technically Ganondorf for 99% of the game, but whatever) from obtaining the Triforce. Zelda’s role isn’t mentioned at all here, but the fact that her casting was announced alongside Link’s tells me she’s going to have a bigger role than damsel in distress only rescued at the 11th hour. Again, with the reveal of Sheik’s identity at the end, Zelda does play a pivotal role in Link’s quest in Ocarina.

What’s the problem, then? Aside from how it would deal with the time travel stuff, nothing major. Ocarina isn’t a bad fit; I just think Skyward Sword is the best fit.

Starting with the essentials, we have Link on a quest for the Triforce to save/create Hyrule. All good there. Zelda and Ganon, though, need some tweaks. Zelda being Link’s childhood friend is a simple and effective way to establish their relationship early on, but her role in the meat of the story would need to be updated to spend less time trapped inside a crystal or kidnapped.

The biggest surface-level problem is that Ganon isn’t in Skyward Sword. Demise, who would later reincarnate as Ganon, is the big bad. Honestly, this could simply be a name swap with no value lost.

Less important, but still something to consider, is that pesky timeline. Can anyone understand Ocarina of Time with no prior knowledge of what comes before or after? Absolutely. But there is an appeal to film goers to know that this story is the beginning of it all. Skyward Sword is the origin of the Master Sword, the Kingdom of Hyrule, and sets up the cycle of conflict between Link, Zelda, and Ganon that could be followed up in future films.

The quote that screams Skyward Sword most to me, however, comes from director Wes Ball. He stated that his vision for the film “isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

Ocarina of Time does have some whimsy in there, but it is mostly very, very dark. Just look at what happens to Hyrule Castle when you become an adult, or the entire Shadow Temple. Not to say Skyward Sword isn’t dark, too, but what’s more Miyazaki than seeing Link and Zelda soaring through the clouds on their Loftwings? And the idea of Link and Zelda living up in the sky believing the world below is a mere myth until swept away on an adventure that completely shifts their worldview? Tell me that didn’t jump right out of Miyazaki’s brain.

All adaptations need to make concessions. Perhaps none more than turning a game, usually packed with hours of combat and puzzle solving, into a film. Ocarina has the bones of a good Zelda film, but it would have to make more drastic changes than I think fans would be happy with. There’s just too much there that’s held too dearly. Skyward Sword has a more approachable plot that is a bit easier to truncate without losing the core of it. I also believe it would be the best jumping-off point for introducing the world of Zelda to a wider audience as an origin story to Hyrule for viewers and the characters.