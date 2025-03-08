Infinity Nikki’s road to stardom was a ‘journey of reconciliation’ for its creators

Back in November, we predicted that Infinity Nikki might be one of 2024’s biggest games. That prediction eventually came true, as the free-to-play, open-world adventure game from Papergames and Infold Games has since shattered records, boasting millions of players and reaching milestone after milestone.

However, Infinity Nikki’s development had a rocky start, especially during the pandemic days. Though the series’ creators had made plenty of successful games in the mobile market, this would be the first Nikki game on PCs and consoles. Even a team as experienced as Papergames had a daunting task ahead of it.

Recommended Videos

We spoke with core members of Infinity Nikki’s project team — Ade, Yan Gui, Niao Niao, Hua Sheng, and Diu Diu — to learn about the game’s initial conceptualization stage, the challenges that they faced, and their future plans for fashionista Nikki and her cat-alien companion Momo.

Digital Trends: Can you walk us through the process on how Infinity Nikki was first conceptualized? Was there a specific moment when the team thought: “Now is the perfect time to bring the Nikki series to PC and consoles?”

Ade: The concept for Infinity Nikki emerged during the pandemic — a time of uncertainty. We envisioned Infinity Nikki as a journey of ‘reconciliation’ — both with oneself and with the world.

Gui: We wanted to retain the series’ beloved dress-up system, while also incorporating open-world exploration and platforming mechanics. We thought of how players could control Nikki as she traversed vast landscapes and trekked across mountains and rivers, all while curating the perfect outfit.

DT: How difficult was it to go from mobile-only games to developing one for PCs and consoles? How did the team adjust to these changes?

Niao: Shifting from mobile game development to PC and console platforms was a complex transition, requiring the team to adapt to the unique characteristics of each platform. We also had to consider key differences between PCs/consoles and mobiles. Mobile platforms have limited hardware resources, requiring highly optimized development to ensure smooth performance. In contrast, PC and console platforms offer more powerful hardware, but also demand higher graphics quality and more complex system designs. This meant the team had to relearn and adapt to new development tools and engines to meet the needs of these platforms.

Sheng: Player habits also have to be considered. Mobile players tend to prefer quick, casual gaming experiences that can be enjoyed anywhere, whereas PC and console players seek deeper, more immersive content. We had to adjust gameplay and design to cater to these different player preferences while preserving the core concepts that made the series fun.

DT: Since Infinity Nikki has cross-platform functionality, was it hard to balance the cross-platform experience?

Sheng: Definitely. During initial development, we conducted extensive research and experiments in graphics rendering and performance optimization to ensure smooth gameplay across different platforms. We also had to look into the specific features of each device during the design process, conducting numerous internal and player tests to ensure the game performed as expected on all platforms.

Diu: We do acknowledge that there are still some challenges with mobile adaptation. Our current focus is on improving controls and performance for mobile devices, and we’re also looking into enhancing game stability, touch control responsiveness, and user interface (UI) optimization. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our players, which motivates us to keep moving forward.

DT: During development, were you often worried that players would compare Infinity Nikki to Genshin Impact or other free-to-play open-world games? Were you counting on this comparison to be made–i.e. Perhaps as a means of giving players a sense of familiarity?

Ade: Given Infinity Nikki‘s genre and high-quality production, we anticipated that it might be compared to free-to-play open-world games like Genshin Impact. However, our goal has always been to emphasize its unique features, rather than relying solely on a sense of familiarity. Nikki’s gameplay revolves around relaxed exploration, puzzle-solving, and interactions with abilities granted by outfits, rather than intense combat. We also wanted to emphasize concepts of warmth, healing, and self-expression through the game’s art style and emotional tone, as opposed to general progression.

DT: Speaking of combat, are there plans to beef up the combat system or add difficult encounters, or would these ideas go against the core principles of the game?

Ade: Going back to the idea of reconciliation during the pandemic years, we deliberately avoided placing an emphasis on combat. We wanted to focus on elegant styling and environmental details. It’s our way of encouraging players to find peace and beauty through exploration.

Diu: Our future updates will focus on enriching the characteristics of monsters rather than increasing the complexity of combat. We believe that maintaining the relaxed atmosphere and core experience of the game is crucial. Any idea that might go against this will have to be carefully considered. We want to ensure that players feel happy and content as they explore the world, rather than tense or stressed.

DT: Many free-to-play games look for ways to keep players engaged daily, including the concept of “fear of missing out” (FOMO). In comparison, Infinity Nikki is more cozy and laid back. How do you balance this concept with wanting players to feel engaged often?

Niao: We deliberately avoided using mechanisms like ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO), things that pressure players into logging in. We want players to return because they genuinely enjoy the game. Being able to ‘play at your own pace’ is a core principle. We have player-friendly mechanics, and we want fans to feel that they won’t miss out on anything important, whether they’re playing for short periods every day or only diving into deep sessions occasionally.

DT: It’s very challenging to manage live-service games. What are your key pillars when it comes to creating new content for future updates?

Sheng: We’ve embraced what we call the ‘Impression-Creation-Production’ design cycle, which aims to enrich ‘happy moments’ that define the core experience. Our Feature Teams’ agile workflow also allows us to efficiently incorporate player feedback. Seasonal changes, weather shifts, and other ecological features within the open world offer players plenty of reasons to come back. Through regular updates, we strive to surprise our players each time they log in.

Culture is more than symbols; it’s about the shared emotional experiences of a community.

DT: Speaking of updates, Infinity Nikki version 1.2 had the New Bloom Festival/Fireworks Season, a celebration of Chinese New Year and the Spring Festival. As a Chinese studio, how important is it to showcase Chinese culture in some way, shape, or form in the game? What are some facets in games that make you feel that the culture is represented with authenticity?

Gui: Integrating Chinese culture into our game is a natural expression, not a deliberate choice. It is deeply embedded in our team’s DNA — an inseparable part of each member’s upbringing. The Spring Festival, for example, is more than just a holiday; it carries precious memories for all of us. We naturally want to reflect that feeling in the game’s version of this special time of year because it is a part of who we are. We want to share that feeling with players around the world, so they too can experience it.

Niao: For the New Bloom Festival, we drew on inspiration from our own life experiences, showcasing familiar elements like traditional Chinese clothing, firecrackers, instruments, and lanterns — each one not only a visual detail but also a meaningful symbol of cherished memories and deep significance the holiday holds for us. With these additions, we hope players not only experience the richness of Chinese culture, but also feel the warmth and emotion of the holiday itself. After all, culture is more than symbols; it’s about the shared emotional experiences of a community.

DT: Can you tell us more about how the team first envisioned the gacha system compared to what we see now? Are there any plans to have more player-friendly improvements?

Gui: We adopted a ‘piece-by-piece’ gacha system that encourages players to mix and match

fashion styles, allowing for unique character designs instead of being confined to pre-set outfits. Our gacha system includes a guaranteed 4-star item every 10 pulls and a guaranteed 5-star item every 20 pulls. This system incorporates the feedback we received from our previous title, Shining Nikki, ensuring a more transparent and reassuring experience. Lastly, we plan on expanding gameplay focused on fashion themes. We aim to let players experience the charm of styling beyond simply adjusting probability rates.

DT: Can you tell us more about the artists who design the dresses and outfits in the game? Are they digital artists or are some of them also independent/self-employed fashion designers?

Gui: Our costume design team consists of passionate and creative artists, including professionals with deep expertise in the fashion industry as well as self-taught, cross-disciplinary talents who entered fashion driven by their love for the Nikki franchise. For this reason, when selecting team members, we prioritize passion and growth potential — many of our team members actually joined the project right after graduation and have grown alongside Infinity Nikki.

Niao: I should add that in-game costume design goes beyond technical execution; it’s an emotional expression. Each outfit reflects the team’s meticulous attention to detail — from the texture of the fabric and the logic behind the cuts to the cultural Easter eggs that tie into the game’s rich mythology and history. We encourage players to wear these outfits and discover the hidden design nuances.

DT: It’s easy to think that a game with a female character and dress-up mechanics would be marketed more towards female audiences. However, Infinity Nikki also attracts male gamers. What are the factors that help emphasize this idea: “Infinity Nikki is for everyone.”

Ade: Although Infinity Nikki incorporates a dress-up mechanic, its core experience extends far beyond that to appeal to players of all genders and interests in a variety of ways. Our platforming mechanics are inspired by Nintendo-style games, delivering a fun and immersive exploration experience, and appealing to those who enjoy action-adventure gameplay. Even players new to dress-up games can find satisfaction through solving puzzles, collecting resources, and unlocking outfits with unique abilities.

Niao: To touch on outfits again: outfits themselves aren’t just about looks — they’re a core part of gameplay, too. We opted for an ability-driven system that feels more like an RPG gear system than a traditional fashion game, which helps broaden its appeal to a diverse audience of players.

Diu: Recently, cozy games (i.e. casual games) have surged in popularity across all genders. We wanted Infinity Nikki to provide a stress-free environment, making it ideal for players looking to unwind, which they won’t be able to do when trying out high-intensity combat or competitive games. With these concepts, we feel that Infinity Nikki successfully breaks down gender boundaries, offering an experience suited for anyone who enjoys creativity and adventure.

DT: What makes cat-like Momo an endearing companion?

Niao: [Laughs] First of all, we generally avoid referring to Momo as a cat as he belongs to a unique race. We wanted to showcase the bond between Momo and Nikki, whether he’s aiding in the exploration of Whispering Woods or standing by her side during challenges. We also want people to see Momo’s playful personality through his quips and reactions, including his smug expression whenever Nikki praises him. He also represents the emotional heart of the game and we hope that his bond with Nikki resonates with players, too.

Infinity Nikki is available on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5. It is coming to Steam soon.