  1. Gaming

Modern Warfare developer will address controversial file sizes

By

An Infinity Ward developer tweeted Wednesday that the company will decrease the total file size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as players await Season 5’s imminent release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was criticized for taking up a massive amount of hard drive space. Since its release, subsequent updates and multiplayer seasons further increased the game’s overall file size despite widespread complaints from the community.

Paul Haile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Production Director, said Season 5’s patch “is coming soon, and [it’s] big,” saying it will prioritize reducing the size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to give players’ hard drives some breathing room.

Ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s October 2019 release, Activision posted a preview of the game’s requirements to its blog, which pointed out PC players should save 175GB of hard drive space for the game. This included the size for both the base game and its post-launch content, including patches and seasons. The game’s initial size on consoles was just above 60GB, not including post-launch updates.

With Season 4 well underway, the game’s file size has ballooned to about 200GB across all platforms, far beyond the norm for PC and console games.

Console games typically use up a lot of hard drive space as it is, ranging from below 20GB to more than 60GB, with post-launch updates often increasing file sizes over time. Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption II, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III are also some of this generation’s largest titles. Given that standard console hard drives typically hold between 500GB and 1TB, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s file size takes up a large chunk of space.

Still, Modern Warfare, which Infinity Ward supplemented with Warzone for players who prefer free-to-play titles, remains a popular choice among gamers. As 2020’s best-selling game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s seasons keep players coming back for more with Season 5 launching August 5, bringing the new Shadow Company faction, additional maps, and more weapons. The update itself will take up 36GB of hard drive space, with Warzone receiving simultaneous multiplayer updates and content.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox One exclusives (August 2020)

Gears of War 4

Is Rocket League cross-platform? How to play Soccar across systems

is rocket league cross platform featured

Japanese page of Halo Infinite rekindles rumor of battle royale mode

Halo Infinite

Best deals on video games, consoles, and gaming accessories for August 2020

nintendo switch super snes games online

Apex Legends relives past glory during the coronavirus pandemic

everything you need to know about apex legends season 5 featured

Best single-player PC games

best ps4 games grand theft auto v

Get the most out of your Xbox One with these tips

Best Stardew Valley mods

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2020

How to back up (and restore) your Animal Crossing island should the worst happen

Tips for surviving your first of many lonely nights in the grass of Grounded

grounded beginners guide tips and tricks

Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide

best back to school sales 2020

Dell knocks $525 off the must-have Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop

alienware m15 2019 review 13

Sega president Kenji Matsubara abruptly resigns

U.S. House votes down amendment that would limit Army’s Twitch recruiting