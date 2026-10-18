Five years later, Inscryption is finally bringing its creepy card game to mobile

Five years after Inscryption made players question whether they should really trust a talking stoat, the unsettling card game is finally coming to mobile. Developer Daniel Mullins Games announced the port during a fifth-anniversary livestream over the weekend, opening the door for more players to experience its peculiar mix of deck-building, escape-room puzzles, and psychological horror. There’s a catch, though: the mobile version isn’t quite ready, and the developers haven’t announced a release date yet.

Inscryption is coming to mobile, but you’ll have to wait a little longer

Originally released for PC on October 19, 2021, Inscryption blends roguelike card battles with environmental puzzles and a story that gets increasingly strange the deeper players venture. What begins as a grim card game against a mysterious opponent gradually becomes something much harder to categorize. That mix helped the game stand out in a crowded indie market, and its arrival on mobile could introduce the experience to players who haven’t tried it on PC or consoles. The developers say they’re still working to get the port right, so the announcement is a heads-up rather than an invitation to download it today.

There’s no confirmed launch date or detailed breakdown of the mobile release just yet. The announcement also doesn’t spell out pricing or exactly which mobile platforms will get the game. For now, the important bit is that Inscryption is making the jump without a promised pile of new features or content. The goal is to bring the existing experience to more people, rather than turn the game into an ongoing project that keeps adding things long after its story has been told.

Don’t expect new Inscryption DLC anytime soon

If the mobile announcement sparked hopes of new cards, mechanics, or downloadable content, Daniel Mullins Games has some bad news. In a follow-up announcement on Reddit, the team said it considers Inscryption complete, both narratively and in terms of gameplay.

It doesn’t want to add content simply to capitalize on the game’s success, arguing that preserving the atmosphere and identity of the original experience matters more. That’s a fairly firm answer to the community’s requests for more content, even if it leaves the door open to future possibilities for the wider Inscryption universe.

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“We feel that Inscryption is a complete experience, both narratively and gameplay-wise. We don’t want to add content simply for the sake of adding more, or to capitalize on the game’s success.”

The team’s attention is currently on Pony Island 2: Panda Circus, the long-awaited follow-up to Daniel Mullins’ 2016 game. It’s scheduled to arrive on Steam on April 27, 2027, giving the studio another decidedly strange project to focus on while the mobile port takes shape. For Inscryption fans, the message is simple: the game is getting a new home, not a new chapter. And honestly, there’s something refreshing about a developer resisting the temptation to keep feeding a successful game with expansions just because people want more. The cabin is opening its doors to a new audience, but that doesn’t mean the story needs another hand of cards.

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