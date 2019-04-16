Share

The reports and rumors regarding an all-digital Xbox One S console turned out to be true. During the latest edition of Inside Xbox, Microsoft officially announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, but that wasn’t the only piece of news the company had to share. Even if you’re waiting to see what Microsoft has in the works for the next generation of devices, it has plenty to offer Xbox One players now as well. Here is the biggest news from the episode.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be identical to the Xbox One S in every way except for the omission of a disc drive and will be available on May 7 for $250. This $50 price difference will be maintained going forward, and the console comes with the games Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3 pre-installed.

It will also come with a “special offer” for Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft has another bundle that is perfect for new Xbox One owners …

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers access to dozens of great games for the console, which can be fully installed and enjoyed without needing to stream. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, service is bundled with Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month. As the latter is needed to play online multiplayer in nearly every game, the bundle will make it easier to fully enjoy your Xbox One S All-Digital Edition without having to manage two separate subscriptions.

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, six games have received Xbox One X enhancements today. These are Splinter Cell Double Agent, Splinter Cell Conviction, Splinter Cell Blacklist, Ninja Gaiden 2, Fable 2, and Fable 3. It brings the total of enhanced backward-compatible games to 62.

Eleague Gears Summer Series

For esports-obsessed players, Microsoft has partnered with Eleagueto create a six-part TBS series called Eleague Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood. The series will begin on June 14 at 11 p.m. ET and will include an inside look into the lives of six professional Gears of War players. It will also chronicle their transition from Gears of War 4 to Gears 5, and the series will offer the debut of Gears 5 multiplayer.

The show leads into the Gears Summer Series live tournament, which will see eight teams compete in the upcoming game. You’ll be able to watch it on Twitch and B/R Live on July 13 and 14.