Microsoft hosted the first Inside Xbox video showcase event of the year on Tuesday, February 5, and during the nearly 90-minute livestream, we learned more information on games like Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, Crackdown 3, Sea of Thieves, and The Division 2. We even found out about a new Xbox controller and Microsoft’s plans for the future of its studios.

Here is all the biggest news from the February 2019 Inside Xbox event.

Halo: Outpost Discovery

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be liked to step into the Halo universe as a UNSC marine, you’ll have a chance through the Halo: Outpost Discovery tour. Running from July 5 to September 1 with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston; Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, the Halo: Outpost Discovery tour will let you battle against others in a special laser tag arena, speak to creators at panels, and use virtual reality technology to dive deeper into the science-fiction series’ universe. You’ll even be able to go inside a life-size Warthog – an iconic vehicle seen in every Halo game, and explore a titular Halo ring. The exact dates for the tour are below, and tickets are available now:

Orlando: July 5 – July 7

Philadelphia: July 9 – July 21

Chicago: August 2 – August 4

Houston: August 16 – August 18

Anaheim: August 30 – September 1

The experience will take three days, and you’ll be introduced to the A.I. “Gabriella.” In the Hall of History, you’ll see all of the major figures and artifacts from the series thus far. There will even be a Covenant-themed escape room, and it will all be tied together by a narrative.

‘Crackdown 3’

Microsoft sat down with actor Terry Crews to talk about his role in Crackdown 3. In addition to being the face of the game as “Commander Jaxon,” Crews will be playable in Crackdown 3. However, he’s just one of 21 different possible player-characters, who he said will represent diverse types of people from all over the world.

If you do pick Crews, however, as we are likely to do, expect him to be just as much of a goofball as he is in real life.

“Terry Crews is designed for battle. You will be designed for battle,” he added. “Everything I am. That’s what you can expect.”

Crackdown 3 launches on February 15 for Xbox One and PC, and it’s available through Xbox Game Pass the same day.

Xbox Game Pass

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, the subscription program will be getting some big new additions this month, including one of the best action games of 2018.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will join Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, February 7, and Batman: Return to Arkham will follow on February 21. If you’re excited to finish up The Walking Dead‘s final season, you can also relive the very first season soon. Other upcoming games include De Blob and Pumped BMX Pro.

‘Mortal Kombat 11’

NetherRealm Studios’ creative director and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon took the opportunity to reveal another one of Mortal Kombat 11‘s playable characters during the event. D’Vorah is coming to Mortal Kombat 11, complete with new moves.

D’Vorah joins an ever-growing roster of announced fighters that features Scorpion, Sonya, Skarlet, and several others. All of these will feature customizable equipment and moves.

Microsoft Studios is now Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Studios officially changed its name to Xbox Game Studios, head of studios Matt Booty announced during the event. The name change was made to recognize Microsoft’s commitment to games above all else on its platforms and to support the creators making them.

Booty added that all 13 studio heads are set to meet this week to discuss the future and potential collaborations, and that is because some of the recently acquired studios already had projects in the works, we can expect to hear more at E3 in June.

‘Metro Exodus’

Finally, at the very end of the event, Deep Silver’s head of global brand management Huw Beynon debuted a new cinematic trailer for Metro Exodus. The trailer focused on protagonist Artyom as a man rather than just a playable warrior, and we saw a small baby wearing a gas mask and holding a Russian nesting doll. Whether these themes will be heavily explored in the game itself remains to be seen.

Beynon also confirmed that the Xbox One X will be the only console capable of running Metro Exodus in 4K, and it will make use of HDR to let the lighting shine both indoors and outdoors. Metro Exodus will be out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15.