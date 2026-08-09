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Intel Arc G3 Extreme Tested: Intel has finally arrived in handheld gaming

Intel's new handheld chip brings serious performance without treating the battery like an afterthought.

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MSI Claw Intel Arc G3 Extreme Logo 2
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

I first caught a glimpse of Intel’s new handheld silicon at Computex 2026, where I saw early hardware powered by it, including the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ and Acer Predator Atlas 8. But seeing a chip run a demo on a show floor and actually pushing it through real-world workloads are two very different things. When MSI eventually sent me the production Claw for a spin, I finally got that opportunity. I only had the device for a short time, but that brief window was enough to make one thing clear: Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme is a seriously capable handheld gaming platform.

Built for the handheld watt wars

What makes it particularly interesting is that this isn’t simply another laptop processor squeezed into a smaller chassis. Intel has built the Arc G3 Extreme specifically for handheld gaming, with its power envelope and platform tuned around portable workloads. At its heart sits the Arc B390 GPU, based on Intel’s Xe3 architecture, with 12 Xe-cores, hardware ray tracing and up to 113 TOPS of INT8 GPU compute. The chip also features 14 CPU cores, an NPU and support for up to LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

MSI Claw Intel Arc G3 Extreme Logo
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

That distinction matters because handheld gaming is ultimately a battle for watts. There is only so much power available, and every watt spent on CPU performance is potentially a watt that could have gone towards graphics. Arc G3 Extreme takes a more graphics-focused approach, and after testing it, I think Intel has finally built a handheld chip that understands the assignment.

The test: How fast is the Intel Arc G3 Extreme?

There’s an important caveat before getting into the numbers. I only had the MSI Claw for a short testing window, so my dedicated synthetic and gaming benchmark runs were conducted at its 35W performance setting. I therefore wouldn’t present this as a comprehensive analysis of how Arc G3 Extreme behaves across every possible TDP level. Instead, these results show what Intel’s new handheld silicon can do when given a generous power budget.

BenchmarkScore
Cinebench 2026 MT3646
Cinebench 2026 ST497
Cinebench R24 MT921
Cinebench R24 ST122
Cinebench R23 MT14720
Cinebench R23 ST2003
GeekBench 6 ST2777
GeekBench 6 MT14173
GeekBench OpenCL52812
GeekBench Vulcan58710
3DMark Time Spy7098
3DMark Fire Strike12307
3DMark Night Raid44355

And at 35W, the results are seriously impressive. Across my synthetic tests, the Arc G3 Extreme delivered the kind of performance I simply haven’t seen from an Intel-powered handheld before. The CPU is capable enough to deliver laptop-class performance, but the real star is the Arc B390 GPU. I found the Arc G3 Extreme comfortably ahead of AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme in its gaming tests. In fact, the Claw is the most powerful handheld gaming PC I’ve tested.

GameProfileAvg FPS
Forza Horizon 6Graphics Preset: Medium, Intel XeSS-SR: Quality69
Forza Horizon 5High Graphics Preset (RT: Medium) – MSAA 2x99
Cyberpunk 2077Preset: Medium, NO RT, XeSS 2.0 – Balanced – Frame Generation153
DOOM The Dark Ages – Level: HebethResolution Scaling Mode: Off | Overall Quality: Low | Upscaler: XeSS – Balanced, No FG78
Black Myth WukongXeSS:60, Preset: Medium, Ray Tracing: Off, Frame Generation: Auto105
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsOverall Preset: Steam Deck, Frame Rate Target: 240, Intel XeSS: Balanced, Frame Generation: On92
Hogwarts LegacyXeSS: Balanced | Quality Preset: Medium88
LEGO BatmanPreset: Medium | AA: Off | XeSS: Balanced | Frame Generation: On, 4x | Full screen effects: Off221
Spider-Man 2Preset: Medium | Upscale: XeSS | FG: On (FSR) | Dynamic Resolution Scaling: 60116
Red Dead Redemption 2Preset: Favor Performance | API: Vulkan | Upscale: Off | FG: Off90
Shadow of the Tomb RaiderPreset: High | API: DX12 | Anti-Aliasing: TAA | Upscale: Off75
Baldur’s Gate 3Preset: Ultra | Upscaler: Off | Frame Generation: Off51
F1 24Preset: Ultra High | Upscaler: Off | Frame Generation: Off38
ControlPreset: Medium | API: DX11 | Anti-Aliasing: Off85

The gaming results are even more telling. Across the titles and settings I tested, the Arc G3 Extreme consistently delivered the kind of performance that makes 1080p gaming genuinely viable on a handheld. More importantly, it doesn’t need to lean entirely on upscaling to get there. Native performance is already strong, while XeSS 3 provides additional headroom in supported games. Intel isn’t merely catching up anymore. It’s competing at the very top of the handheld performance stack.

The interesting part isn’t just performance

Raw performance is only half the story with a handheld. Give a chip 35W, and it should be fast. The more difficult question is what happens when the power budget comes down.

MSI Claw 8 EX AI Hands On 2
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

I didn’t have enough time with the Claw to build a comprehensive 17W, 20W, and 25W benchmark suite, so I took a different approach. I wanted to test efficiency the way a regular gamer would actually experience it. I switched to Endurance Mode and spent several hours playing Sleeping Dogs. The result? More than four hours of continuous gameplay, without turning the experience into a compromised version of the game. That is particularly interesting because the same silicon that can deliver this level of performance at 35W can scale down into a genuinely usable, battery-conscious gaming platform.

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Then there’s standby behaviour, which might be my favourite efficiency improvement. The Claw’s idle drain was practically non-existent during my testing. Leave it in sleep mode overnight, and it wakes up with almost the same battery percentage. That’s a surprisingly important quality-of-life feature for a Windows handheld because nothing kills the convenience of portable gaming faster than picking up the device to find a dead battery.

Intel’s handheld redemption is real

I’ve tested most of the mainstream handhelds, from the Steam Deck and ROG Ally to the ROG Ally X and other AMD-powered devices, and based on that experience, the Arc G3 Extreme is comfortably the most powerful handheld platform I’ve tested. The performance advantage is especially noticeable in demanding AAA games, but Intel isn’t simply brute-forcing its way there with more watts; the chip also scales intelligently when the workload gets lighter.

MSI Claw Intel Arc G3 Extreme Logo 3
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Of course, there’s some context worth acknowledging. AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme launched around a year earlier, giving Intel plenty of time to study the handheld market, improve its drivers and close the gap. And the first Arc G3 Extreme devices are expensive enough that this isn’t about to become a mainstream replacement for the Steam Deck or ROG Ally overnight. But the price of the hardware doesn’t change what Intel has achieved with the silicon. Intel has finally arrived in handheld gaming, and it has done so with enough performance to compete with AMD at the top end, while bringing the efficiency to make that performance genuinely useful away from the charger.

The first Claw showed that Intel wasn’t ready. The Arc G3 Extreme shows that Intel finally is.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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