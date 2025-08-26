Into the Unjust expands Helldivers 2’s galactic bug hunt

Helldivers, ready yourselves: a new expansion launches in just over a week that will take the fight to the Terminids. Get ready to spread democracy to these insect-infested hive worlds. Into the Unjust launches September 2 and throws players into uncharted territories, executing missions on Terminid home planets where the bugs have the advantage.

Some missions will send squads deep underground where the Super Destroyer can’t support them, and that means Strategems won’t be nearly as effective, and redeployments will be limited. These missions will up the difficulty, but things aren’t much easier on the surface.

New enemies like the Dragonroach pose a threat from the skies, and there are other, even more powerful enemies waiting to be discovered. Some foes can burrow underground and launch surprise attacks, so don’t assume you’re safe just because you don’t see anything. That’s how they get you.

Of course, the expansion comes with the new Dust Devils Warbond, and that means brand-new weapons to help exterminate the bugs. First up is the AR-2 Coyote, an assault rifle that sets enemies ablaze. The G-7 Pineapple frag grenade is perfect for wiping out clusters of bugs at once, while the S-11 Speargun fires a sturdy projectile that releases poisonous gas on impact.

There’s also the EAT-700 Expendable Napalm, a single-use missile that releases cluster bombs, and the MS-11 Solo Silo that puts all the power of a Hellpod in the hands of a Helldiver.

The missions start on September 2, but the Dust Devils Warbond follows two days later on September 4.

The timing is perfect. With Helldivers’ ranks getting a fresh infusion with Xbox players starting today, the recruits will have just enough time to get the hang of their weapons before throwing themselves into the meat grinder. Just remember: even if you fall, every death is a sacrifice in the name of spreading democracy.