Inzoi: Karma system, explained

Inzoi is a game that uses a unique Karma system that affects not only the Zois you’re in control of but also the surrounding Zois in your world, from strangers to your own babies and children. Your job is to control the balance of the world’s Karma levels, and it all comes down to how your Zoi acts around others.

You know the saying, “Treat others the way you want to be treated”? That’s the basis of this Karma system, but there are a lot more complexities with it. If you want to know how to take advantage of this life simulation’s Karma system, here’s everything you need to know about this intricate Inzoi feature.

Inzoi Karma levels

In Inzoi, you can partake in Good or Bad Karma actions that can shift your Karma level between Terrible and Best. If your Zoi focuses on Good Karma interactions, which are marked with blue, other Zois will start to treat your Zoi with the same sort of kindness. But if you start to use Bad Karma interactions marked with red, other Zois will react just as badly to you.

Some examples of Good Karma interactions are Compliment and Give a Surprise Gift. Sometimes, you don’t even need to interact with others. Using your smartphone, you can choose Send a Thank You Message for some Good Karma. On the flip side, choosing the Yell or Pick a Fight dialogue option will lower your Karma. Even the Send a Rumor Text option through your smartphone negatively affects your Karma.

Besides actions and dialogue choices, there’s one easy way to alter your Karma level, and that’s through the Meow Store. If you accomplish enough of your Zoi’s wishes, they’ll earn enough Meow Coins to spend on special donuts. The Neutral Donut resets your Karma level and puts it at neutral, whereas the Diabolical Donut makes your Karma Terrible. They each cost 100 Meow Coins.

How to check Karma levels

You can check your Zois’ Karma levels through their profile card. Right above the Meow Store button is that Zoi’s Karma level. If you want to see all Zois’ Karma levels, head to the map (press the M key), select the Karma Report tab, and then go to Karma Status. On this screen, you can see the Karma level of all the Zois in your world. You can also use this menu to Intervene with a Zoi’s Karma.

If a Zoi’s Karma level is worse than Bad, you can choose to Intervene, and it will essentially scold your Zoi into potentially raising its Karma level back to normal. Otherwise, if the Zoi’s Karma is higher than Good, you have the opportunity to Compliment them. This will reward them with either a lottery win, a daily fortune, or improved family health. As a reminder, you can only do this once every 24 in-game hours, so you can’t abuse this system.

Good vs. Bad Karma effects

As previously said, reaching the Best Karma level will grant you three different rewards to choose from. If the Zoi you’re controlling reaches this level, you should receive an anonymous text that will give you the chance to choose your reward.

Despite sounding poor, Bad Karma has some interesting gameplay effects. Partaking in Bad Karma interactions may eventually lead your Zoi to end up in jail, so make sure you’re not being watched by a police officer when doing naughty things. Stealing money from ATMs may sound easier than getting a job, but you’re at risk of getting thrown in jail. Although, you do get to play as your Zoi when arrested, which is fun to try out at least once.