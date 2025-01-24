One of the major surprises revealed at The Game Awards 2024 was a stand-alone spinoff of Elden Ring called Elden Ring: Nightreign. Unlike the base game, this new game will not be a typical action RPG but more of a roguelike co-op experience where teams of up to three players attempt to survive three in-game days while gathering new gear and facing bosses from multiple FromSoftware titles. Elden Ring was notorious for not being a cross-platform game, unlike Monster Hunter Wilds, but with this new game being built around jolly cooperation, has FromSoftware gotten with the times and included this feature? You may want to prepare to cry, Tarnished, as we give you the hard truth about Elden Ring: Nightreign cross-platform support.

Is Elden Ring: Nightreign cross-platform?

As shocking as it may be to hear, Elden Ring: Nightreign will not have any cross-platform support. That means this multiplayer-focused game will only allow PlayStation players to team up with other PlayStation players, Xbox players only with other Xbox players, and the same for PC players. This is exactly how co-op worked in the original Elden Ring, which Elden Ring: Nightreign is built on, but still sad to see it wasn’t changed for a game that relies so heavily on co-op. It is possible to play the game alone, but the experience is clearly built for teams. If you and your friends don’t happen to have the same platform, you sadly won’t be able to play together.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Elden Ring: Nightreign also has no cross-progression. Your progress is completely stuck on the platform you initially played on. If you do decide to get the game a second time somewhere else, you will be starting from scratch. While it probably isn’t as big of a deal for a roguelike, it is still a bummer.