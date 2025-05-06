 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Gears of War: Reloaded cross-platform?

By
Gears of War: Reloaded key art
Xbox

We all thought the next time we saw Marcus Fenix again would be in the prequel Gears of War: E-Day, but it turns out we were treated to a fresh take on the original game first. Gears of War: Reloaded was revealed as a remaster of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which itself was a remake of the original game. If you’re lost, all you need to know is this is the first game in the epic saga of burly men cutting monsters in half with chainsaw guns. Alongside Halo, this was the premier multiplayer and co-op experience on Xbox, and all those maps and modes will be back. But is this going to be a similar situation to Forza Horizon 5 adding cross-platform support, or be restricted like Elden Ring: Nightreign? After practicing our perfect reloads and filling our Lancers with gas, we learned all the details about Gears of War: Reloaded‘s cross-platform support.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded cross-platform?

Gears of War Reloaded
Xbox

Yes, for the first time ever, PlayStation fans will be able to play this franchise on their consoles alongside and against Xbox and PC players. As detailed in the official news post, Gears of War: Reloaded is coming out on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC with complete crossplay support. This means that PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can all engage in Lancer duels online together in all the multiplayer modes with up to eight players. Co-op is also back, either in split-screen or online with two players, which also supports crossplay for all platforms. The best part is that crossplay is enabled without the need to make or sign in with a Microsoft account, though you will need one to invite friends into your game if they are on other platforms.

Recommended Videos

However, cross-progression is a different story. Gears of War: Reloaded does have complete cross-progression for both your campaign and multiplayer progress between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but this will require you to use a Microsoft account. So, if you plan on playing in a squad with someone on a different platform or will be bouncing between two or more yourself, you will need a Microsoft account.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Is Sniper Elite: Resistance cross-platform?
A sniper holds a gun at night in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

Unlike the other shooters such as Black Ops 6 or Fortnite, most people don't think too much about the multiplayer component of Sniper Elite: Resistance. You can have a fantastic time slinking through the levels, finding a perch, and watching your bullet soar across the map and into your target's eye alone, but the game gets much more fun when you bring a friend along in co-op. Or, you can enjoy the traditional multiplayer PvP modes. Either way, you will want to have a friend to watch your back while you're lining up your perfect shot, but what if they are playing on a different platform? Not even all of the best multiplayer games have cross-platform support, so let's zero in on Sniper Elite: Resistance and see if it lands its shot.
Is Sniper Elite: Resistance cross-platform?

Yes, Sniper Elite: Resistance will allow you to play online in co-op, Axis Invasion, and any of the regular PvP multiplayer modes across all platforms. That includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Only the Switch is left off this list, with there being no plans to release a port for that system. However, with the Switch 2 just around the corner, it is possible a version will be released on the more powerful hardware later on. You can also disable crossplay if you feel at a disadvantage against PC players, for example.

Read more
Bulletstorm studio is co-developing Gears of War: E-Day
gears of war e day everything we know melee

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine)

We now know just a bit more about Gears of War: E-Day. Developer People Can Fly just revealed that it is co-developing the game alongside The Coalition. The studio previously worked as a partner on Gears of War 1-3 and as lead developer of Gears of War: Judgement.

Read more
Is Dynasty Warriors: Origins cross-platform?
A warrior charges into a battle on a horse in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

After transitioning to the Muesou-style games we know and love, Dynasty Warriors has been the ultimate power fantasy franchise. This series -- and its spinoffs -- have become legendary for letting the player loose on a massive battlefield with thousands of units waiting to be slaughtered. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the latest entry in the series that changes up a few elements, such as having a deeper focus on the story and a more in-depth combat system, but is still the same game at its core. Historically, Dynasty Warriors has been one of the most fun co-op games where you and a friend could team up to mow through the helpless enemy armies. Now that we're in the era of cross-platform games, is Dynasty Warriors: Origins keeping up with the times, or is it a relic of ancient history?
Is Dynasty Warriors: Origins cross-platform?

No, Dynasty Warriors: Origins is not cross-platform, but the bad news doesn't stop there. Not only can you not play it online with friends on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, but you can't even play it online at all. That's right, even if you and a friend both purchase the game on the same platform, there is no online play whatsoever.

Read more