We all thought the next time we saw Marcus Fenix again would be in the prequel Gears of War: E-Day, but it turns out we were treated to a fresh take on the original game first. Gears of War: Reloaded was revealed as a remaster of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which itself was a remake of the original game. If you’re lost, all you need to know is this is the first game in the epic saga of burly men cutting monsters in half with chainsaw guns. Alongside Halo, this was the premier multiplayer and co-op experience on Xbox, and all those maps and modes will be back. But is this going to be a similar situation to Forza Horizon 5 adding cross-platform support, or be restricted like Elden Ring: Nightreign? After practicing our perfect reloads and filling our Lancers with gas, we learned all the details about Gears of War: Reloaded‘s cross-platform support.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded cross-platform?

Yes, for the first time ever, PlayStation fans will be able to play this franchise on their consoles alongside and against Xbox and PC players. As detailed in the official news post, Gears of War: Reloaded is coming out on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC with complete crossplay support. This means that PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can all engage in Lancer duels online together in all the multiplayer modes with up to eight players. Co-op is also back, either in split-screen or online with two players, which also supports crossplay for all platforms. The best part is that crossplay is enabled without the need to make or sign in with a Microsoft account, though you will need one to invite friends into your game if they are on other platforms.

However, cross-progression is a different story. Gears of War: Reloaded does have complete cross-progression for both your campaign and multiplayer progress between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but this will require you to use a Microsoft account. So, if you plan on playing in a squad with someone on a different platform or will be bouncing between two or more yourself, you will need a Microsoft account.