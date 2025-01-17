 Skip to main content
Is Smite 2 cross-platform?

Gods fight each other in Smite 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

MOBA games tend to be some of the best PC games, but they tend not to work on consoles. However, much like Valorant and Path of Exile 2, Smite 2 is embracing the console space. Featuring a huge cast of legendary Gods and other legendary figures, this is one of the most approachable games in the genre. The first game is on our list of all cross-platform games, but can the same be said about its free-to-play sequel? Here’s everything you need to know about Smite 2’s cross-platform support.

Gameplay from Smite 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

Even before Smite 2 left its early access period, we knew the good news that it supports full crossplay support on all platforms. Currently, that includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. While the first game was available on the Switch, it seems this sequel is a bit too big for that console, but there is a good chance it comes to the Switch 2 when that eventually releases.

In addition to full crossplay, Smite 2 also allows for full cross-progression. Because the game is completely free, that makes it as easy as can be to pick up the game on console, jump over to PC, and then back again depending on what you have available. It is also a great Steam Deck game so you can still play it on the go. All you need to do is make sure all your accounts are linked on the Smite 2 website and you can carry all your progress with you.

