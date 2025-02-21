 Skip to main content
Is Split Fiction cross-platform

Zoe and Mio run through a sci-fi world in Split Fiction.
Hazelight

Hazelight Studios has established itself as the team specializing in the best co-op games. A Way Out and It Takes Two don’t encourage playing with a friend, but requires it. The upcoming video game Split Fiction is the same story. While we loved those previous games, the one major fault was that they didn’t have cross-platform support. That meant that you needed to either be playing in split-screen with your partner by your side or have the game on the same platform as your partner. Will Split Fiction also have that restriction, or will you be able to go on this adventure with a friend no matter where they are playing?

Is Split Fiction cross-platform?

Zoe and Mio stand in front of a glowing object in Split Fiction.
Hazelight

Yes, Split Fiction will be the first Hazelight game that allows for crossplay between all platforms. This means players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will all be able to play together so long as each person has a free EA Account. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up right here.

One positive returning feature is the Friend’s Pass. If one person purchases a copy of the game, they can invite a friend to play with them who doesn’t own the game for free. With crossplay, now there are almost no barriers to entry.

If you’re not sold on Split Fiction yet, there’s also the Friend’s Pass trial. If neither player owns a copy of Split Fiction, you can both download a free trial and play the opening stages together. If you decide to buy the full game afterward, all your progress will carry forward, too.

