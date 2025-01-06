 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Gamers should get this JBL gaming headset while it’s 50% off

By
A woman with the PS5 controller wearing the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset.
JBL

Did you just buy a new console from PlayStation 5 deals, Nintendo Switch deals, or gaming PC deals? While you’re shopping, you might as well take advantage of this offer from Best Buy for the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset. From its original price of $300, it’s down to just $150 following a 50% discount. You need to act fast if you want to pocket the $150 in savings though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the stocks that are up for sale run out.

Why you should buy the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset

A gaming headset not only lets you fully enjoy the audio of your favorite video games, but also provides clear communication during online multiplayer matches. Designed for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the JBL Quantum 910P is a fantastic choice if you’re playing on one or more of these platforms. The gaming headset offers JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 technology, which provides improved accuracy and acoustics for in-game sounds, and JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology for realistic audio while you’re in the middle of your game.

The JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset promises zero lag with its 2.4GHz wireless connection, and it blocks external sound with its active noise cancellation feature. It can last up to 39 hours from a fully charged battery if you’re using its USB-C dongle, and up to 45 hours if you’re connected to a device using Bluetooth. You can flip up the gaming headset’s microphone to mute it when you need to focus, and you won’t mind wearing the JBL Quantum 910P for extended gaming sessions as it’s very comfortable with its lightweight design and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions.

Related

Gamers shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a gaming headset, and if you don’t own one yet, you should set your sights on the JBL Quantum 910P. It’s on sale for a more affordable price of $150 right now, following a $150 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $300. If you’re looking for gaming headset deals, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, so add the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately while it’s available at 50% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Cyber Monday gaming headset deals you can score big on today
Best Cyber Monday Gaming Headset Deals

There are still a lot of excellent Black Friday gaming headset deals left over as part of Cyber Monday you can take advantage of today. While headphones are great, they don't come with a microphone, and if you don't want to really spend the money or space dealing with two peripherals, headsets can easily fix that issue. Luckily, there is a huge selection of Cyber Monday deals out there from some of the best brands in the business, such as HyperX, SteelSeries, and Logitech. With so many options, it can be hard to pick something good, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Cyber Monday headset deals for you below.

Also, if you're thinking of upgrading the rest of your setup, check out these Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, and Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.
Our Top Pick: Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED -- $90 $150 40% off

Read more
Get a cheap upgrade with this 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor deal
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

Your upgrade through gaming PC deals won't be complete without a new display, and here's an affordable one that you wouldn't want to miss -- the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor for only $230 instead of $400 from Best Buy under its Samsung Savings Event. The sale is scheduled to run until October 20, but we're not sure if stocks of this gaming monitor will remain available until the last minute. If you want to take advantage of this $170 discount, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible, as Samsung monitor deals often sell out quick.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor
Samsung's Odyssey line takes up multiple spots in our list of the best gaming monitors, and while the displays that we've featured in the roundup are top-tier models, there are also more affordable options like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. The size of its screen is right at the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range, while its 165Hz refresh rate actually goes over our target of 120Hz to 144Hz for extra smooth images while you play the best PC games.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Big Deal Days 2024: There are still some great deals
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Update 10/10/24: Most of the TV deals from the sale are still live, but laptop sales dwindles considerably once the official "48-Hour Sale" ended.

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event over, Best Buy has a chance to head up the sales and get attention. If you're a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you also have a chance to get a $50 bonus reward whenever you spend $500 or more between now and October 20. So no matter what you want, including stuff like Dell Prime Big Deal Day deals, you might very well be best to check out Best Buy's sale if you're a member here. We're finding the best deals in the categories that matter the most to you, to keep your comparison shopping with Amazon at a minimum.
Best Buy's Big Deal Days TV deals
We're going to do a longer listing of more and more elsewhere (our dedicated Best Buy Big Deal Days TV deals article), where we'll cover a wider selection. But there's no reason to not start checking out a few of the best deals here, too.
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K — $190 $300 37% off

Read more