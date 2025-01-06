Gamers should get this JBL gaming headset while it’s 50% off

Did you just buy a new console from PlayStation 5 deals, Nintendo Switch deals, or gaming PC deals? While you’re shopping, you might as well take advantage of this offer from Best Buy for the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset. From its original price of $300, it’s down to just $150 following a 50% discount. You need to act fast if you want to pocket the $150 in savings though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the stocks that are up for sale run out.

Why you should buy the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset

A gaming headset not only lets you fully enjoy the audio of your favorite video games, but also provides clear communication during online multiplayer matches. Designed for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the JBL Quantum 910P is a fantastic choice if you’re playing on one or more of these platforms. The gaming headset offers JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 technology, which provides improved accuracy and acoustics for in-game sounds, and JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology for realistic audio while you’re in the middle of your game.

The JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset promises zero lag with its 2.4GHz wireless connection, and it blocks external sound with its active noise cancellation feature. It can last up to 39 hours from a fully charged battery if you’re using its USB-C dongle, and up to 45 hours if you’re connected to a device using Bluetooth. You can flip up the gaming headset’s microphone to mute it when you need to focus, and you won’t mind wearing the JBL Quantum 910P for extended gaming sessions as it’s very comfortable with its lightweight design and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions.

Gamers shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a gaming headset, and if you don’t own one yet, you should set your sights on the JBL Quantum 910P. It’s on sale for a more affordable price of $150 right now, following a $150 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $300. If you’re looking for gaming headset deals, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, so add the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately while it’s available at 50% off.