July Game Pass lineup brings great news if you love Peppa Pig and Yazuka

The early July additions for Xbox Game Pass may rank among the wildest combinations of titles ever brought to the service. For the grown-ups, there are three Yakuza games. Those looking for a more realistic experience can immerse themselves in Power Wash Simulator. And if you’re a hardcore gamer, say hello to My Friend Peppa Pig. And that’s only a fraction of the games coming this month.

The main highlight of the new drop of games — besides Peppa Pig, of course — is easily the mass of Yakuza titles returning to the service: Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Each of these critically acclaimed games is coming to cloud, console, and PC today, along with another PC-exclusive game, Last Call BBS.

Two more highlighted titles coming this month are the hit rhythm game DJMax Respect V for cloud, console, and PC on July 7, and Power Wash Simulator for cloud, console, and PC on July 14. All together, the early July Game Pass titles include 12 games.

  • Last Call BBS (PC): July 5
  • Yakuza 0 (cloud, console, and PC): July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami (cloud, console, and PC): July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (cloud, console, and PC): July 5
  • DJMax Respect V (cloud, console, and PC): July 7
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (cloud, console, and PC): July 7
  • Road96 (cloud, console, and PC): July 7
  • Escape Academy (cloud and PC): July 14
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (cloud, console, and PC): July 14
  • Overwhelm (PC): July 14
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (cloud, console, and PC): July 14
  • Powerwash Simulator (cloud, console, and PC): July 14

A few games are leaving the service too. Make sure to play these five games before they disappear on July 15.

  • Atomicrops (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Carrion (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Children of Morta (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Cris Tales (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, and PC)

