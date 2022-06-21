Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Announced via an official Xbox blog post, five extra games are coming to the subscription service along with the recently added hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Omori. The most notable of the new library additions is the unique battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint which is hitting Game Pass the same day as its console release.

Temulch Hero Showcase | NARAKA: Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint is a mythical martial arts-based melee battle royale that was originally released in August 2021. The 60-player title is making its console debut exclusively for Xbox Series X/S. Alongside that release, it’ll come to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC on June 23.

Naraka: Bladepoint isn’t the only upcoming title for Game Pass, as it’s being joined by the final entry in the FIFA series, FIFA 22 for console and PC on June 23. Those two games will be followed up by the first game of July’s unannounced Game Pass lineup, Far Cry 5 for cloud, console, and PC on July 1.

There are also a few new games that are available today on Xbox Game Pass via its many platforms. These inclusions are Shadowrun Trilogy for cloud and Xbox consoles and Total War: Three Kingdoms for PC. That makes five new games joining the ranks of the Game Pass to end the month.

Though new games are coming, a few are also leaving on June 30, so make sure to check them out before they leave the service.

