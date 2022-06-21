 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

FIFA 22 and Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

DeAngelo Epps
By

More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Announced via an official Xbox blog post, five extra games are coming to the subscription service along with the recently added hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Omori. The most notable of the new library additions is the unique battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint which is hitting Game Pass the same day as its console release.

Temulch Hero Showcase | NARAKA: Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint is a mythical martial arts-based melee battle royale that was originally released in August 2021. The 60-player title is making its console debut exclusively for Xbox Series X/S. Alongside that release, it’ll come to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC on June 23.

Naraka: Bladepoint isn’t the only upcoming title for Game Pass, as it’s being joined by the final entry in the FIFA series, FIFA 22 for console and PC on June 23. Those two games will be followed up by the first game of July’s unannounced Game Pass lineup, Far Cry 5 for cloud, console, and PC on July 1.

There are also a few new games that are available today on Xbox Game Pass via its many platforms. These inclusions are Shadowrun Trilogy for cloud and Xbox consoles and Total War: Three Kingdoms for PC. That makes five new games joining the ranks of the Game Pass to end the month.

  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • FIFA 22
  • Far Cry 5
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Shadowrun Trilogy

Though new games are coming, a few are also leaving on June 30, so make sure to check them out before they leave the service.

  • FIFA 20
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Last Stop
  • MotoGP 20

Editors' Recommendations

Apple iPad Mini is $90 off at Amazon — but hurry!

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

Nearly $1M in PC parts are up for grabs, but you probably can’t buy anything

Remaining stock for Artesian Builds that will be sold at an auction.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best OLED TV deals for June 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $38

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Best TV Deals for June 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $350

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Projector Deals: Save on the Samsung Freestyle and more

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best Walmart TV deals for June 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best AirPods deals for June 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022: What to expect in July

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

Save $120 on the AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones today

Man wearing Apple AirPods Max in space gray.

Best Security Camera Deals for Prime Day (and June 2022)

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera