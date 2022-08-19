 Skip to main content
Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Steam alongside free anniversary update

Cristina Alexander
By

It’s been nearly a year since Ember Labs made its debut in the gaming world with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Now, according to a report from IGN, the indie developer is giving the game a free Anniversary Update, complete with a New Game+ mode. The indie hit will also finally come to Steam on September 27, the same day as the update drops, following a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched in 2021 as a PlayStation console exclusive and for PC via Epic Games Store. The adventure game won Best Independent Game at the 2021 Game Awards. The new update will bring the first significant content upgrade to the game since its successful launch.

New Game+ is a notable feature in the Anniversary Update DLC that allows players to restart the game’s story and battle new enemies in updated combat scenarios with all the abilities, upgrades, and Rot you previously unlocked. Players can also equip some new charmstones and abilities along the way. The charmstones are tailored for every battle you will face, as shown in a new trailer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Exclusive Steam Announcement and Anniversary Update Trailer

In addition to the updated story mode, the Anniversary Update will also bring Spirit Guide Trials. This new game mode will challenge you to replay all of the Spirit Guide training courses across three categories: Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Every Spirit Guide Trial you complete will award you with new outfits for Kena. Each outfit is designed after the characters she meets and helps throughout the story. Completing certain trial objectives will net you more color variations for the outfits. And if you have the Deluxe Edition, you’ll get an exclusive new samurai-inspired outfit called Shadow. The Rot will get some cute new hats, too!

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released on Steam on September 27. The Anniversary Update will hit the PS5, PS4 and Epic Game Store versions on the same day.

