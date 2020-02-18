It seems the draw of Xbox Game Pass becomes more irresistible each month as the subscription service continues adding gaming heavyweights. It looks like that trend will continue as Microsoft revealed the latest crop of additions, which includes Kingdom Hearts 3.

The popular action RPG launched last year, bringing the series to Xbox for the first time alongside its PS4 release. The mainline Kingdom Hearts games were synonymous with 2000s-era Sony, making the cross-platform launch a significant win for Microsoft.

The rest of the lineup joins the Xbox family, too, with Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue now available for purchase on the Xbox One. The titles offer remasters of previous Kingdom Hearts games to a Microsoft system for the first time. Both games were scheduled for a 2020 release but had no set launch date.

Unfortunately for PC owners, Kingdom Hearts 3 is only available on the PS4 and Xbox One, so only members of Microsoft’s Game Pass for console can take advantage of the newcomer.

Square Enix and Microsoft are building a solid working relationship. Prior to the Kingdom Hearts editions, Microsoft announced last year that 10 Final Fantasy games would release on Game Pass in 2020.

While Kingdom Hearts 3 is the headliner of the bunch, Microsoft revealed other exciting additions to Game Pass, including Yakuza Zero, Wasteland Remastered, and Two Point Hospital for console and PC.

Xbox One owners will get Ninja Gaiden 2 and Jackbox Party Pack 3, and Indivisible and Reigns: Game of Thrones will come to PC. Indivisible was previously only available on console. The new Game Pass titles will launch between February 20 and 27, with the exception of Wasteland Remastered, which has an initial release date of February 25.

The games join an already impressive lineup that makes Xbox Game Pass one of the most enticing deals in gaming today. Last E3, Microsoft doubled down on its support of the service by unveiling Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making it accessible to those who don’t own an Xbox One. Microsoft says that Game Pass will be “available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.”

