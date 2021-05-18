The Kingdom Hearts series is leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. That’ll happen just after 15 new games join the service, including new EA Play titles.

On May 31, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue both leave the console version of the service. The games were never available on the PC version due to Epic Games Store’s exclusivity deal on the platform.

While that’s a loss for fans, Xbox Game Pass is adding 15 more games by the end of May. Conan Exiles is one of the bigger names in the batch, hitting Cloud and Console on May 27. Other notable additions include Maneater, Slime Rancher, and SnowRunner.

Three EA games are coming to service this month through Game Pass’ EA Play partnership. The multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City will launch on console, PC, and cloud on May 21. Peggle 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville join the cloud line-up on May 20.

For longtime Xbox fans, there’s one notable surprise here: Fuzion Frenzy is coming to Microsoft’s cloud service on May 27. The multiplayer party game was an original Xbox launch title in 2001.

Here’s the full list of titles joining the service this month.

SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC) — Available Now

Peggle 2 (Cloud) — May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) — May 20

Secret Neighbor (PC) — May 20

The Wild At Heart (PC, Console) — May 20

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC) — May 21

Knockout City (Console, PC) — May 21

Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC) — May 25

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console) — May 27

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) — May 27

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) — May 27

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) — May 27

Slime Rancher (PC ) — May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) — May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) — May 27

