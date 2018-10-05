Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far’ bundles 9 titles together for $40

Gabe Gurwin
By

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kingdom Hearts games over the years, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll have absolutely no idea what’s going on in Kingdom Hearts III. Ahead of that game’s release next year, Square Enix is offering up Kingdom Hearts — The Story So Far, a bundle that will get you all caught up on the lore and history to date.

Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far is a bundle containing two other compilations. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX includes seven different games. They are Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix, and Kingdom Hearts Re: coded.

Confused yet? If you are, that may be because Kingdom Hearts 2D 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is also included in the bundle. That compilation includes the games Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep — A fragmentary passage — as well as the Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover movie.

Known by many for its rather confusing timeline and story, the compilation should give you what you need to prepare for Kingdom Hearts III. It’s the most cohesive collection of the series to date and will make a lovely addition to any Kingdom Hearts fan’s collection.

You won’t be getting the original experience for Chain of Memories, however, which was first released on Game Boy Advance and remade later for the PlayStation 2 with visuals more in line with the rest of the series. The latter is the version included in The Story So Far collection.

The only setback is that Square Enix doesn’t include a timeline for the series with the Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far collection so you’ll have to do a little research before embarking on your journey. The good news is, you should have no trouble as there is plenty of information on the Kingdom Hearts lore available on the web.

Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far is available for pre-order now on the Square Enix store, and a listing is also live on Amazon. It will release for PlayStation 4 on October 30, following by Kingdom Hearts III for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019. The latter game has been delayed numerous times, and is the first true numbered sequel in more than 13 years.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to choose the best bed sheets: Price, fabric, and color
Up Next

The White House will promote autonomous cars without forcing you to use one
mobvoi ticwatch s review feat
Product Review

The Mobvoi Ticwatch S feels as cheap as its price tag

Mobvoi’s Ticwatch S is one of the most affordable Wear OS smartwatches on the market. For $160, you’ll not only get built-in GPS but also a heart-rate sensor -- adding more capability to your workouts and daily activity tracking.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Level up faster with our 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' leveling guide

Assassin's Creed Odyssey really leans into the RPG progression system introduced in Origins. You can't just get by on story missions. Our leveling guide will help you rack up experience points as painlessly as possible.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation classic games we want to see castlevania symphony of the night severe alucard
Gaming

15 games we want to see on the PlayStation Classic

While we know five of the 20 pre-loaded games that will come with the PlayStation Classic when it launches December 3, the other 15 are still up in the air. Here are the 15 games we'd like to see round out the collection.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update chliler fortnitechiller
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 6.01 offers new Playground options and a chilly surprise

The latest update for Fortnite adds the Chiller, a trap that can freeze enemies and send them sliding to their doom, provided you've place it on top of a building. More customization options are also available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ gets into the Halloween spirit with leak of spooky scarecrow skins

Leaked Halloween skins for Fortnite include a very spooky scarecrow -- complete with a pickax that looks like it could break at any second. Epic Games hasn't officially revealed the skins yet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists showcase brain-to-brain communication with game of 3-player ‘Tetris’

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best indie games on nintendo switch hollow knight
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
best games with gold for xbox one livelock
Gaming

Chef hat or driving gloves? You choose with this week's Xbox Games with Gold

It's that time of the month when Microsoft updates their Games with Gold deals and adds new titles to their Spotlight Sale. Here's our list of the best Games with Gold deals available right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Take a chilling stroll through Camp Crystal Lake this month with PS Plus

Free games, radically discounted hit titles, and exclusive DLC are all on the table with PlayStation Plus. We're here to make sure you don't miss out on any of the best PS4 game deals available this month.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
romantic video games the witcher 3
Gaming

‘The Witcher’ scribe wants CD Projekt Red to fork over $16 million in royalties

Adrian Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher series, issued a demand to CD Projekt Red for royalty payments. Sapkowski is asking for up to $16.1 million based on the unexpected success of the video game adaptation. CD Projekt Red denies the…
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Capcom will catapult Mega Man to the big screen with a live-action movie

Hot off the release of Mega Man 11 for consoles and PC, Capcom has announced that the Blue Bomber will make his way to the big screen as a live-action film. A Monster Hunter movie is also in the works.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Civilization VI
Gaming

Surprise! ‘Civilization VI’ is available on iPhone, and it’s on sale now

Nearly a year after Civilization VI landed on iPad, the strategy game has launched on iPhone. From now until October 16, you can purchase Civ VI on iOS for $24 (60 percent off). You can try the first 60 turns for free before buying.
Posted By Steven Petite