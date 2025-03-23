 Skip to main content
Kingmakers: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more

A soldier in a medieval battle in Kingmakers.
Who hasn’t wondered how much damage you could do if you brought an assault rifle to a medieval battleground? Kingmakers aims to answer that question, but take things even further by throwing in a host of other modern weapons like grenade launchers, snipers, and even trucks. Even though it is set in a historical period like Ghost of Yotei and Metal Gear Solid Delta, it is clearly taking a lot more liberties. The oddity alone has made it one of the most interesting upcoming video games, but there’s more to this game than just the absurdity of plowing through a battalion of knights in a pickup truck. Let’s throw on our plate mail and reload our rifles as we learn everything there is to know about Kingmakers.

Release window

A tactical view of Kingmakers.
As of the time of this writing, Kingmakers doesn’t have a firm release date. All we know is that the game is expected to come out in the second quarter of 2025.

Platforms

a soldier defending a castle with a gun in Kingmakers.
Sorry console players, but Kingmakers is currently a PC exclusive. Based on the size and scope of the game, we wouldn’t expect any console ports but would love to be proven wrong.

Trailers

Kingmakers was announced in February 2024 with a quick trailer that gets straight to the point. The narrator talks up a mysterious hero who led a nation to greatness before cutting to a soldier in a pickup truck driving through a rift and into a medieval war. The rest of the trailer highlights the massive battles and weapons you will be using, as well as some of the other gameplay mechanics.

The gameplay overview trailer from Future Games Show in 2025 gives a deeper dive into the mechanics of the game but keeps the narrative elements light.

While the story is not focused on much, there is a bit of lore worth diving into. Your character has traveled 500 years into the past to try and change the course of history and avert a future apocalypse. Players can choose to fight on behalf of England, Scotland, or Wales to earn one of several different endings.

Gameplay

A knight getting shot with an ak47 in Kingmakers.
While there is a plot, it is clear that gameplay is king in KingmakersThe core experience is a third-person shooter set in epic medieval battles of incredible scale. While all your enemies and allies are equipped with time-appropriate swords, bows, and horses, you have pistols, shotguns, rifles, grenade launchers, cars, and even helicopters. In that way, the game has a similar feel to a Musou game where your character cleaves through hundreds and thousands of enemies with little effort. Destruction is also incredibly dynamic and all done in real-time.

But Kingmakers isn’t just a straight action game with thousands of units acting at once. There’s also a strategy element where you will seamlessly shift to a tactical view to direct your troops on the fly. Beyond that, you can also build various walls and buildings to bolster your defenses.

The entire game can be played solo or in co-op with up to four players who can all control their own armies in one massive war simulation.

Preoder

Kingmakers has no release date set quite yet but is expected to have an early access period before launch. Until we learn more and update this article, feel free to wishlist the game to stay in the loop.

