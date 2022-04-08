Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All secret mission objectives

The Waddle Dees are captured, and only Kirby can save them! Kirby and the Forgotten Land brings Kirby to a new world — and dimension — in this 3D adventure through a bright and colorful environment, but with an implied dark history. The adventure itself is all about rescuing the cute and cuddly Waddle Dees to repopulate Waddle Dee Town, which opens up tons of options and new things to do for Kirby between the normal platforming stages. However, more than half of the objectives in each level are hidden from you, but without completing them you can’t free every Waddle Dee.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has six major areas, and plenty of levels within them all. That alone adds up to a big chunk of content, but there’s almost no chance anyone will be able to fully complete every stage on their first try thanks to the secret missions. These missions are unique to each level, and are not revealed to the player until they beat a stage at least once, meaning you will, at minimum, have to go back a second time to do these extra missions, if not more. However, if you follow this guide and know ahead of time what all the secret mission objectives are for each stage in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can restore Waddle Dee town to glory in no time.

Note: Every stage has the same two objectives of clearing the stage and rescuing a number of hidden Waddle Dees. We won’t bother listing those for every stage, only the hidden ones.

All Natural Plains secret missions

Downtown Grassland

Make five tulips bloom

Break the building’s shutter

Ride the spewing water up to the balcony

Through the Tunnel

Find the secret room

Light four Lantern Switches

Remove the wanted poster

Rocky Rollin’ Road

Find the side road while going uphill

Eat snacks off three tree stumps

Drive without falling off the edge

A Trip to the Alivel Mall

Eat four doughnuts

Eat an Invincible Candy

Navigate the mall without getting lost

The Brawl at the Mall

Defeat Gorimondo with the Sword ability

Clear within two minutes

Clear without taking any damage

All Everbay Coast secret missions

Abandoned Beach

Crack open three Knock-Knock Nuts

Destroy the animal sand sculpture

Complete the sign on the rooftop

Concrete Isles

Greet three sea birds

Make landfall on the isle of treasure

Dig up a Maxim Tomato

Scale the Cement Summit

Remove three wanted posters

Avoid the spikes in the secret room

Freeze Fleurina with an Ice ability

Fast-Flowing Waterworks

Eat three tins of fish

Win the battle without falling into the water

Find the golden fish

The Tropical Terror

Clear without using a Copy Ability

Clear within two minutes

Clear without taking any damage

All Wondaria Remains secret missions

Welcome to Wondaria

Help the lost ducklings find their mama

Enjoy the view from the top of the rocket

Make all the wilted flowers bloom

Circuit Speedway

Reach the first race’s goal within 20 seconds

Defeat Wild Edge using an Invincible Candy

Boost through the cardboard shortcuts

Invasion at the House of Horrors

Clear without touching any Ghost Gordos

Eat three of the ghosts’ hidden snacks

Destroy 13 aliens by using Vending Mouth

The Wondaria Dream Parade

Help the lost ducklings find their mama

Remove Elfilin’s wanted poster

Clear without stepping on any mud

Danger Under the Big Top

Defeat without hovering

Clear within 1:30

Clear without taking any damage

All Winter Horns secret missions

Northeast Frost Street

Destroy four animal snow sculptures

Find the side alley

Reach the clock tower

Metro on Ice

Stand on top of two trains

Find two secret passages

Check inside the shipping container

Windy, Freezing Seas

Find a cave that’s safe from the wind

Enjoy three meals at sea

Jump into the secret underground room

The Battle of Blizzard Bridge

Remove four wanted posters

Beat Twin Wild Frosty without getting hit

Take a detour and find a Maxim Tomato

An Unexpected Beast King

Clear without guarding

Clear within 1:30

Clear without taking any damage

All Originull Wasteland secret missions

The Wastes Where Life Began

Shoot three flying targets

Defeat the lost Squishy

Defeat Fleurina using Ring Mouth

Searching the Oasis

Take a nap by the secret pool

Defeat two Poison Croakoms

Diligent digging in the secret room

Alivel Mall (Staff Side)

Taste test three kinds of ice cream

Defeat Wild Bonkers with the Cutter ability

Fit through all holes using Mouthful Modes

Moonlight Canyon

Remove three wanted posters

Clear the secret room without falling

Find the treasure hiding by the cactus triples

Collector in the Sleepless Valley

Defeat Sillydillo with the Hammer ability

Clear within two minutes

Clear without taking any damage

All Redgar Forbidden Lands secret missions

Enter the Fiery Forbidden Lands

Defeat two lookout Awoofies

Find the secret passage

Use water to destroy seven falling lava balls

Conquer the Inferno Road

Steal two of the beasts’ meaty meals

Make all the Windmill Switches spin

Use Crash to defeat Wild Frosty

Burning, Churning Power Plant

Infiltrate the control room

Perk up with three cups of coffee

Don’t get squished

Gathering of the Beast Council

Venture deep into the secret passage

Defeat Sillydillo in 1:30

Beat Clawroline without getting hit

The Beast Pack’s Final Stand

Defeat all the beasts in the starting area

Remove five beast-base wanted posters

Don’t fall in the lava while using Cone Mouth

In the Presence of the King

Clear by using a second-level evolved ability

Clear within two minutes

Clear without taking damage

