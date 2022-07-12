 Skip to main content
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Fall Guys-like multiplayer spinoff about eating cake

Cristina Alexander
By

Nintendo just gave Kirby fans a very sweet surprise. The company announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, slated to come out on the Nintendo Switch later this summer.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is an adorable multiplayer racing game that sees a gang of multicolored Kirbys rolling around and competing through four rounds of food-themed courses, most of which are made of sweets. It’s a race to get the most strawberries, bump other players off the frosted tracks, and use Food Copy Abilities to reach their goals.

Kirby has a wide variety of Food Copy Abilities at his disposal, like the Tornado Cupcake and the Jujube Brick. The more strawberries Kirby collects, the bigger he grows. The Kirby that weighs the heaviest at the end wins the competition.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet looks to be inspired by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, only there’s more speed to their rolls and more sweets and junk food than they can muster. The game’s announcement also comes over three months after the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the title that kicked off the pink puffball’s 30th-anniversary celebration and won the hearts of fans and critics alike.

Don’t get too shocked by the timing between the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the announcement of Kirby’s Dream Buffet. Nintendo has a history of releasing side Kirby games within the same year as the mainline title every few years. They tend to be lower priced than the main game, but since Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo eShop exclusive title, we’re not sure if it will be reduced price or free-to-play. Either way, the game looks like icing on top of Kirby’s birthday cake.

