  1. Gaming

Konami/Bloober Team partnership adds more fuel to rampant Silent Hill rumors

By

Legendary game studio Konami and Bloober Team, the developer behind horror games like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Blair Witch, officially announced a “strategic cooperation agreement.” This new game development contract has fans jumping back to the rumors that there is a new Silent Hill game on the horizon amid tons of rumors.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bloober Team was hard at work on a horror game with a famous publisher and today’s announcement finally revealed exactly which one. According to Video Games Chronicle, which broke the news, Konami stated it was “excited to work with Bloober Team and other highly regarded development partners to produce games from existing and new IPs.”

While all signs are pointing directly to a new Silent Hill game from Bloober Team, there have been reports that Konami has outsourced the IP to a prominent Japanese developer. It is still plausible that Bloober Team could be working on a second Silent Hill project alongside that rumored one.

There have been tons of rumors surrounding Konami, including that it is looking to outsource more IPs like Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania. It also gives more weight to the 2020 rumor that there are apparently two new Silent Hill games in the pipeline for the longtime publisher.

Only time will truly tell if fans will be returning to Silent Hill any time soon. Until then, there are many more horror games to explore, like the flood of recent Resident Evil games that have been dominating the genre.

