After nearly a decade of inactivity, Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a surprising update. Valve announced that a new content drop called The Last Stand will hit the zombie horror game soon.

The revelation comes from the official Left 4 Dead blog and an update on Steam’s news page, which both posted a short description for the update.

“It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.”

A short teaser trailer doesn’t show much other than the foggy map, which includes a lighthouse. Fans who played the first Left 4 Dead game may recognize The Last Stand from that game’s survival mode. In the original game, The Last Stand was a wave defense mode where players tried to fight off incoming waves of zombies. Players could climb to the top of the lighthouse to fight off enemies. The map it’s to the sequel.

Fans were originally skeptical about whether or not the update was official. The teaser trailer was uploaded by JAiZ, a fan Left 4 Dead YouTube channel, and doesn’t appear on Valve’s channel. According to Valve, the update is “created by the community, for the community.”

Valve is no stranger to letting fans create content for its games. Left 4 Dead 2’s third DLC, 2012’s non-canon Cold Stream update, was a fan-made update that ported several campaign maps from the first game into the sequel.

While Left 4 Dead 2 hasn’t received new content in nearly a decade, the developers are still somewhat active when it comes to rolling out bug fixes considering the game’s age. The most recent update came in July, which fixed an issue with the game’s authoring tools.

No further details were revealed other than the brief glimpse of the map. The teaser trailer only gives a vague “coming soon” as a release date. The Last Stand may be the closest thing fans get to a new Left 4 Dead game any time soon, as Valve confirmed earlier this year that it’s not working on a sequel.

