The best smoothies in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Zelda makes a mixed smoothie in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Adventuring through Hyrule and the Still World is a tough job in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but our heroic princess is up to the task. She’s armed with the power of Echoes, various accessories, and even outfits to give her an advantage over the various mobs and hazards in the world. But one new trick Zelda has access to that will make her adventure much easier (and more delicious) is smoothies. These consumable items offer dozens of benefits, from health recovery to temporary stat increases. You’ll be collecting ingredients by the handful while exploring that you can give to the Business Scrub to whip up into a powerful drink. The only question becomes which ones are the best that you should spend your precious inventory slots to carry with you. Let’s explore the best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom, what they do, and how to make them.

The best smoothies in Echoes of Wisdom

The smoothie recipe list in Echoes of Wisdom.
Each smoothie must be made at one of the various Business Scrub stands in exchange for two ingredients and 10 Rupees. There are a total of 69 different recipes to test out, which is way too many to keep in your head to remember the best ones. However, you should still make each smoothie at least once if you want to get 10 Golden Eggs easily.

Refreshing Mixed Smoothie

A smoothie in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

In the early game, you won’t have a ton of the more exotic ingredients to spend on more powerful smoothies, but the Refreshing Mixed Smoothie is an easy way to make sure you have plenty of HP in a pinch. It won’t give you any buffs, but will instantly fill up as many as seven hearts when you drink it, which should be more than enough for the first couple of hours.

To make the Refreshing Mixed Smoothie, use 1 Refreshing Grapes and any of the following: Riverhorse, Electro Apple, Chilly Cactus, Rock Salt, Radiant Butter, or Tough Mango.

Rapid Smoothie

A smoothie in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

This version of Hyrule isn’t flooded like in Windwaker, but you will do a surprising amount of swimming. By default, Zelda isn’t that strong of a swimmer. She can hold her breath for quite a while, but she won’t be winning any races. To speed her along, chug a Rapid Smoothie before taking a dip to heal one heart and get a one-minute boost to swim speed.

The Rapid Smoothie recipe is: 2x Riverhorse.

Chilly Potion/Piping-Hot Potion

A smoothie in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

An element back from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is, well, elements! Certain areas will be blisteringly hot or bone-chillingly cold. The Chilly Potion will give you plenty of time to explore the volcano with five minutes of fire-proof, while the Piping-Hot Potion gives you five minutes of ice-proof to swim in the frozen waters.

The Chilly Potion recipe is: 1x Chilly Cactus and 1x Monster Guts.

The Piping-Hot Potion recipe is: 1x Warm Pepper and 1x Monster Guts.

Salted Milky Smoothie

A smoothie in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

You only get a taste of playing as Link in the intro, but Zelda’s Swordfighter Form lets you adopt his moves for a limited time. Once you run out of energy, though, you need to go collect more. Or, you can drink a Salted Milky Smoothie to not only heal 10 hearts but fully restore your energy bar to get right back into the action.

You can make a Salted Milky Smoothie by combining 1x Fresh Milk and 1x Rock Salt.

Golden Tough Smoothie

A smoothie in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

The absolute best, but hard to get, smoothie is the Golden Togh Smoothie. There are a variety of Golden smoothies with different buffs, but this one is our favorite for healing 20 hearts and giving you five minutes of damage reduction. That alone can fully turn the tides of any boss fight.

Making a Golden Touch Smoothie will require 1x Tough Mango and 1x Golden Egg, which are very limited.

